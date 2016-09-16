(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of First
Midwest Bancorp
(FMBI) and its primary bank subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, at
'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of ratings is
provided at the end
of this release.
Fitch recently affirmed FMBI's rating and maintained the Stable
Outlook when the
company announced the acquisition of Standard Bancshares, Inc.
(SBI) in June
2016. For more information, please see the press release titled
'Fitch Affirms
First Midwest at 'BBB-' following Acquisition Announcement;
Outlook Stable'
published June 29, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of FMBI's ratings reflects its steady operating
performance and
solid execution of several acquisitions. The affirmation also
reflects Fitch's
view that management continues to execute on its strategic plan
to take
measured, intentional actions to cross the $10 billion threshold
in order to
maintain reasonable earnings performance while maintaining
adequate capital
levels.
These strengths are offset by relatively high volatility in
asset quality
metrics through down credit cycles, stronger loan portfolio
growth than peer
institutions, and its geographic concentration within the
Chicagoland region, an
area that has a comparatively weaker fiscal and economic
profile.
Fitch notes that FMBI's asset quality has continued its steady
improvement over
the past year. FMBI's non-performing asset (NPA) ratio dropped
from 1.1% at June
30, 2015 (2Q15) to 0.9% at 2Q16. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view
asset quality
metrics have benefited from limited portfolio seasoning and a
sizable level of
organic growth in recent periods coupled with low debt servicing
requirements in
the current rate environment. Fitch expects FMBI's level of NPAs
to remain
relatively flat in the near term as the commercial loan
portfolios season. This
expectation is reflected in today's rating affirmation as well
as the Stable
Outlook.
As noted above, FMBI's loan growth has been outsized relative to
peers and the
industry. Organic growth continues to be predominantly in the
Commercial &
Industrial (C&I) loan portfolio and has been driven by FMBI's
entrance into
several specialty lending segments including asset-based lending
(ABL),
healthcare lending, agribusiness lending and equipment leasing.
These platforms
tend to have wider geographic reach than FMBI's local business
banking which
tends to be constrained Chicago's aforementioned economic
challenges.
While generally viewing FMBI's balance sheet diversification as
positive, Fitch
continues to maintain a cautious view of strong C&I growth
across the industry.
Accordingly, we will continue to monitor C&I loan growth
relative to peers and
assess any deterioration in asset-quality leading indicators.
For the time
being, FMBI's outsized growth remains a rating constraint.
After the closing of SBI, Fitch observes that FMBI's pro forma
loan portfolio
make-up should remain relatively constant. The company will
remain
commercial-loan focused with C&I loans making up around
one-fourth of the loan
book, and CRE, inclusive of owner-occupied and multifamily,
making up just under
half. In Fitch's view, this presents positives and negatives to
FMBI's overall
rating over time. Positively, it shows management's desire to
stay within its
core lending competencies. Negatively, the bank's pro forma CRE
concentration
will continue to constrain FMBI's rating over time.
FMBI's ratings are supported by a solid funding and liquidity
profile. Similar
to most in its peer group and across the industry, FMBI has
reduced its exposure
to more volatile sources of funding through good core deposit
growth enabled by
interest rates that remain at historical lows.
As expected, FMBI's loan-to-deposit ratio has risen over the
past year to 89% at
2Q16 as loan growth has outpaced deposit growth. However, the
ratio remains
within Fitch's expectations and reasonable relative to FMBI's
rating. Moreover,
FMBI's cost of deposits and interest bearing funds of 11bps and
41bps,
respectively through 1H16, are considered strong and supportive
of FMBI's
current rating and Outlook. While Fitch expects FMBI and other
banks to
experience deposit run-off once rates rise and economic activity
increases, the
agency does not expect FMBI's overall funding profile to revert
to an outsized
reliance on wholesale funding.
Fitch expects FMBI's capital position to remain relatively
stable over the near-
to medium-term. Estimated pro forma, combined tangible common
equity (TCE) ratio
is expected to remain around 8% when the SBI transaction closes.
After closing,
Fitch's expects core capital levels to climb to the
mid-to-high-8% range into
2017, as earnings retention is expected to outpace shareholder
distributions and
asset growth. This expectation is incorporated into today's
affirmation and the
Stable Outlook.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMBI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FMBI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FMBI's trust preferred stock is notched four levels below its
VR. These ratings
are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, Fitch has
affirmed these
ratings due to the affirmation of the VR. FMBI's trust preferred
stock is
notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and two times
for
non-performance.
HOLDING COMPANY
FMBI's IDR and VR are equalized with its operating company,
First Midwest Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FMBI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Consistent with what was communicated in June 2016, Fitch
believes there is
limited upside to FMBI's ratings over the intermediate term
given the continued
bank's geographic concentrations. Moreover, rating upside is
limited as FMBI
works on closing and integrating today's announced transaction.
FMBI's ratings are sensitive to its ability to achieve many of
the key targets
undertaken for the SBI transaction. The acquisition should aid
in absorbing the
adverse impact on revenue related to the Durbin Amendment,
allowing FMBI to
maintain reasonable profitability going forward. Although not
expected, the
bank's ratings could be pressured if it is not able to
realize/generate the
internal rate of return (IRR), estimated profitability
improvements, and cost
saves incorporated in the deal. Further, should unexpected
operational and
integration risks arise that are material to financial
performance, FMBI's
rating could likely be reviewed for negative rating action.
Additionally, ratings pressure could ensue should management
take an aggressive
approach to capital management such as future acquisitions of
size or
shareholder distributions that push capital meaningfully below
peer levels.
Over a much longer horizon, Fitch believes there could be
limited upside rating
momentum. Catalysts for such rating actions would include
evidence of
underwriting standards and performance in-line with higher rated
peers as its
loan portfolio further seasons. Further these would include the
ability to
generate stronger core profitability measures while maintaining
good capital
ratios. Lastly, Fitch would consider evidence that operational
infrastructure
has kept pace with FMBI's expanded scale.
Finally, FMBI has a $115 million senior debt issuance maturing
in November 2016.
FMBI's ratings are sensitive to the manner in which this
maturity is addressed.
A significant usage of liquidity at the holding company could
put pressure on
the rating or Outlook.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumptions
regarding FMBI's capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by FMBI and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VRs of FMBI in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in FMBI's VRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
If FMBI became undercapitalized or increased leverage
significantly there is the
potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
from the ratings
of the operating companies.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FMBI and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
affected.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Midwest Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F3'.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
