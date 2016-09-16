(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank Switzerland at 'BBB-' (SBS)
and Sberbank
Europe AG (SBEU) at 'BB+'. The Outlook on both banks is
Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Both banks' IDRs and Support ratings reflect Fitch's view that
the banks are
likely to be supported by their ultimate parent, Sberbank of
Russia (SBRF,
BBB-/Negative/bbb-), in case of need. The Negative Outlook on
the IDRs is driven
by that on SBRF's ratings.
SBRF's Long-Term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone
strength, reflected in
the 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR), and are also underpinned by
potential support
from Russia (BBB-/Negative). The Negative Outlook on SBRF's
ratings mirrors that
on the sovereign and reflects both a potential weakening of
support and the
downside pressure for the VR, which is now at the same level as
the sovereign,
due to risks relating to a weaker Russian economic environment.
Fitch's view on the probability of support for SBRF's
subsidiaries is based on:
(i) the strategic commitment of SBRF to support its European
subsidiaries in
line with its strategy of international business development,
(ii) SBRF's track
record of providing capital and funding support to date
(particularly to SBEU);
(iii) full ownership and common branding, (iv) high reputational
risks for SBRF
from any potential default of its subsidiaries given the
parent's presence in
international markets and (v) the subsidiaries' small size
relative to the
parent, limiting the cost of any potential support.
The equalisation of the ratings of SBS with SBRF takes into
account the
subsidiary's high integration with the parent; limited
operational independence;
and its role in providing complimentary services to core group
clients, in
particular commodity exporters, by providing trade finance
services and
participating in structured lending as well as client
settlements.
The one-notch differential between the Long-Term IDRs of SBEU
and SBRF reflects
SBEU's lower integration, higher operational independence and
lesser reliance on
the parent for business origination compared with SBS.
The recent disposal of Sberbank Slovensko (a Slovak-based
subsidiary of SBEU)
and the gradual evolution of SBEU's strategic focus are unlikely
to impair
SBRF's propensity to support. Fitch believes that SBRF is still
committed to
providing support to the subsidiaries for as long as they are
owned by SBRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of SBEU's VR at 'b+' reflects limited changes to
the bank's
credit profile over the last 12 months. The VR continues to
reflect SBEU's
modest franchise and limited pricing power; legacy asset quality
problems and
weak pre-impairment profitability. Positively, the VR reflects
SBEU's sound
liquidity and funding profiles and recently improved core
capitalisation.
At end-1Q16, non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue and
impaired loans),
most of which are legacy exposures, equalled a high 11% of gross
loans and were
only 45% covered by impairment reserves. The track record of
recoveries from the
legacy NPLs has been limited to date, although, positively, the
inflow of new
NPLs is low, reflecting the generally reasonable quality of new
lending. Loan
concentrations are high, although the 20 largest exposures (2.5x
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) at end-1Q16) are of adequate quality, in Fitch's
view. SBEU's
Ukrainian exposure was limited to 1% of gross loans, and
therefore presents
limited additional risk.
Profitability is dampened by weak operating efficiency and thin
margins that are
under pressure from a low interest rate environment and a high
portion of
low-yielding liquid assets. SBEU managed to be profitable in
1H16 for the first
time since its acquisition by SBRF in 2012, although
pre-impairment profit in
1H16 was still weak and equalled to less than 1% of gross loans
(annualised).
Therefore, Fitch continues to view SBEU's performance as
vulnerable and offering
limited capacity to absorb credit losses in a credit downcycle.
After the conversion of EUR370m of subordinated debt from the
parent in 1Q16,
the estimated FCC ratio increased to 14% of risk-weighted assets
at end-1Q16 and
further to 15% at end-1H16 following the de-consolidation of the
Slovak
subsidiary. The remaining EUR320m of loss-absorbing subordinated
debt from SBRF
is equal to a further 4% of risk-weighted assets. We estimate
that at end-1H16
SBEU's FCC buffer was sufficient to increase loan impairment
reserves by EUR500m
(around 5% of gross loans), thereby increasing coverage of
existing NPLs by
reserves to 90% (from the current 47% which is fairly modest)
while still
maintaining a double-digit FCC ratio.
Funding and liquidity is a rating strength and is supported by
the steady inflow
of granular, although price-sensitive, retail deposits and by
contingent access
to liquidity from SBRF in case of need. At end-1Q16 SBEU was 60%
customer-funded. Reliance on parent funding has reduced to 5% of
total
liabilities over recent years. The liquidity buffer was
substantial at EUR3.5bn,
which is sufficient to repay all wholesale funding due in 2016
and 2017 and
still cover around 18% of customer funding with remaining liquid
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The support-driven ratings of both banks are likely to change in
tandem with the
parent's IDRs.
The IDRs of SBEU could be upgraded to the level of SBRF, thereby
eliminating the
one-notch difference, in the event of (i) significantly higher
integration with
the parent, (ii) an increase in the proportion of business
devoted to servicing
core group clients and (iii) an extended track record of
profitable operations,
reinforcing the parent's long-term strategic commitment to its
subsidiary.
Both banks' support-driven IDRs are sensitive to a change in
SBRF's support
propensity, for example, in case of plans to dispose of either
of the banks.
Under this scenario, the notching between the parent and the
subsidiaries may be
widened.
VR
An upgrade of SBEU's VR would require an extended track record
of limited inflow
of new asset quality problems and profitable performance.
Conversely, a marked
deterioration of SBEU's asset quality resulting in significant
bottom-line
losses may result in a downgrade.
Fitch may assign a VR to SBS if it develops a more significant
independent
franchise and reduces the reliance on the parent in terms of
funding and new
business origination.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBEU
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
SBS
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Artur Szeski (SBEU)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Roman Kornev (SBS)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
