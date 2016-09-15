(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Bayer's plan to partially finance
the acquisition
of Monsanto with a USD19bn equity and hybrid debt issuance
indicates it has
structured the deal to protect its balance sheet as much as
possible and manage
the financial risks, Fitch Ratings says. The deal is valued at
USD66bn, or
USD4bn more than when we placed Bayer on Rating Watch Negative
in May; however,
this increase is covered by the higher equity component of the
new deal. We
therefore continue to expect Bayer's 'A' rating will fall by at
least two
notches on completion, but remain in the 'BBB' category.
Bayer's final rating will be determined by the proportions of
senior and
subordinated/hybrid debt (which will depend on market conditions
and investor
appetite) and by the specific features of the hybrid debt (which
will determine
how much equity credit it receives). Depending on the level of
the final IDR, we
would expect Bayer's subordinated debt to attract a crossover
(BBB-) rating at
best. We placed Monsanto's 'A-' IDR on Rating Watch Negative on
Wednesday to
acknowledge that such a downgrade of Bayer post-merger would
probably result in
a subsequent equalisation of Monsanto's IDR with its eventual
parent if Bayer is
deemed to have strong influence over Monsanto's financial
policy.
The equity contribution is structured to support Bayer's
existing equity value
and to manage dilution by using a combination of a rights issue
and mandatory
convertibles. Although its commitment to maintain dividends has
limited any
impact on its share price, an unchanged dividend policy does
little to
strengthen the balance sheet in the context of a fairly
leveraged acquisition.
Monsanto's share price, however, is well below the offer price
of USD128. We
believe this reflects investor concerns about regulatory
approval.
While the combined company will not have a large overlap in its
customer markets
after the merger, recent consolidation (Dow Chemical/Dupont and
ChemChina/Syngenta) has led to a significant reduction of
consumer choice. We
therefore expect intense regulatory scrutiny, particularly in
the US and the EU,
which is largely opposed to genetically modified crops as
developed by Monsanto.
We believe that the high break fee of USD2bn reflects Monsanto's
concern over
these risks.
Bayer has expressed a strong belief in the strategic rationale
of the deal and
is paying an 18.6x EV/EBITDA multiple, which we consider a full
price
particularly given some recent softness in Monsanto's
performance. The impact on
Bayer's business profile will be mixed. It is shifting focus
from a
healthcare-orientated company with a below average business risk
profile towards
the more cyclical agri-business. But this will be balanced by
better scale and
diversification.
Bayer faces execution risks as it attempts to deliver an
ambitious integration
plan balanced against maintaining its focus on capital
allocation, as the
healthcare business also offers growth and investment
opportunities and is
subject to strong competition.
Bayer has said it wants to return to the 'A' rating category in
the medium term.
We believe it has a variety of strategic options to achieve
this, including
divestments (its 64% Covestro stake is considered non-core).
However, a
successful integration of Monsanto and the delivery on the
anticipated
medium-term EUR1.5bn cost synergies will be key to supporting
free cash flow
generation and a return to a higher rating, especially if the
dividend policy
remains unchanged.
