(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonica Chile S.A.'s
(TCH) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's National long-term
rating at
'AA(cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
action follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TCH's ratings reflect its entrenched leading position in the
Chilean fixed-line
telecommunications market, strong brand recognition and network
infrastructure,
and sound financial profile backed by solid operational cash
flow generation.
The ratings also incorporate its linkage to the parent,
Telefonica S.A. (TEF)
rated 'BBB', and TEF's other Chilean subsidiary Telefonica
Moviles Chile S.A.
(TMCH), also rated 'BBB+'. TMCH offers complementary mobile
telecommunication
services and allows TCH to achieve synergies mainly in terms of
integrated
business strategy under the common management, , brand unity, as
well as sales
coverage. The ratings are tempered by the intense competitive
landscape,
mobile-fixed substitution which has rapidly eroded fixed-voice
service revenues,
and the company's shareholder distribution policy.
Strong market position:
TCH is the largest fixed-line service provider in Chile and
Fitch expects its
strong market position to remain intact over the medium term
backed by the
company's continued high investments, especially in fiber, to
maintain its
network competitiveness. As of March 2016, the company's
revenue-generating
units amounted to 3.1 million, estimated by Subsecretaria de
Telecomunicaciones
(Subtel), which was relatively unchanged compared to a year ago
as continued
fixed-voice customer loss was compensated for by steady increase
in broadband
and pay-TV subscribers. TCH retained leading market share of 43%
in the
fixed-voice segment, and the second-largest market shares of 37%
and 21% in
broadband and pay-TV, respectively, behind VTR Globalcom S.A.
during the same
time period.
Stable Operational Outlook:
TCH's steady subscriber growth in broadband and pay-TV
operations will continue
to support stable performance in the short- to medium term
despite ongoing
contraction in traditional voice service revenues. Service
penetrations of
broadband and pay-TV, which are estimated to be just over 50%
each, indicate
further growth headroom over the medium term. In addition, these
services enable
the company to provide attractive bundled products, which also
helps prevent the
churn of the voice customers and protects profitability.
Fitch forecasts stable revenue growth will continue over the
medium term, albeit
at a slow pace of low-single-digits due to voice revenue
erosion. During
first-half 1016 (1H16), TCH managed to grow its revenues by 6%,
backed by 8% and
4% growth from broadband and pay-TV segments, respectively,
without any material
regulatory access charges adjustment. The company's revenue has
continued to
diversify away from voice, of which, the revenue proportion
(including the long
distance segment), of the total sales has fallen to about 34%
during 1H16 from
47% in 2012, and Fitch forecasts this will fall further, to
below 30% by 2018.
TCH's EBITDA margin remained stable at 34% during 1H16, in line
with the 2015
level.
High Capex; Neutral FCF
Fitch believes TCH's FCF generation will remain limited in 2016
and 2017, mainly
due to continued high capex, while dividends are expected to
remain modest.
Fitch expects the company's annual capex budget to hover at
around CLP170
million-CLP180 billion in 2016 and 2017, mainly to improve
broadband and pay-TV
competitiveness, which will consume most of its cash flow from
operations (CFFO)
during the period. Fitch believes that these investments are
crucial for the
company's long-term growth strategy which has increasingly
become centered on
network quality to support its non-voice segment.
Sound Financial Profile:
TCH's financial profile should remain commensurate with the
current rating level
over the medium term. Fitch forecasts net leverage, measured by
total adjusted
net debt/EBITDAR, to remain stable at around 1.1x in 2016 and
2017, relatively
unchanged from 1.0x at end-2015, in the absence of any sizable
shareholder
distributions amid muted EBITDA growth. This level of leverage
is considered low
for the rating category.
Equity Rating:
The equity rating for series A and B shares of TCH was affirmed
at Level 4(cl),
given the low level of free float and market presence due to the
majority stake
ownership by TEF. This is mitigated by its solid solvency
condition and long
history in the stock market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TCH include
--Low-single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017;
--EBITDAR margin in the range of 33%-34% in 2016 and 2017;
--Capex to remain in the range of 23%-24% in 2016 and 2017, in
line with the
2015 level of 24%.
--Neutral-to-negative FCF generation over the medium term based
on the
assumption of CLP10 billion in annual dividend payments;
--Net leverage to remain relatively stable at around 1.1x over
the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could be considered in case of material
deterioration in
the company's key operating and financial metrics due to intense
competition,
unfavorable regulatory impact, and higher than expected capex
and shareholder
distributions - all of which combine, resulting in negative FCF
generation and
net leverage increasing to over 2x on a sustained basis.
Telefonica Chile S.A.'s ratings are not directly linked to the
ratings of its
parent, TEF. However, any significant deterioration in the
parent's credit
profile, to the effect that it results in further rating
downgrades or in a
material liquidity crunch for the parent, could place pressure
on Telefonica
Chile S.A.'s ratings. TEF is currently rated 'BBB'/Outlook
Stable.
Conversely, an upgrade of Telefonica Chile S.A.'s ratings,
resulting in more
than one-notch differential from the parent's 'BBB' rating,
would be limited
given their strong linkages.
LIQUIDITY
TCH's liquidity profile is sound backed by its
readily-available-cash position,
which amounted to CLP61 billion, which mostly covering its
short-term debt
maturities of CLP68 billion as of June 30, 2016, and its stable
cash flow
generation. The company's debt maturities are well spread and it
does not face
any significant bullet maturity until 2022 when its USD500
million (equivalent
to about CLP315 billion) notes become due. TCH has good access
to capital
markets, which further bolsters its strong liquidity position.
Fitch affirms TCH's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+'/Outlook
Stable;
--National long-term rating at 'AA(cl)'/Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured USD500 million notes due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--Local debt issuance programme series No. 576 and No. 577 and
series and Q and
R local bond issuances at 'AA(cl)'.
-- --National Equity Rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 4'.
Contact:
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Francisco Mercadal
Associate Director
+56-02-2499-3340
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.