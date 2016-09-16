(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) of CVB Financial
Corp. (CVBF)
and its primary bank subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank, at
'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR and VR
The affirmation of CVBF's ratings reflects the company's solid
capital position,
consistent and strong financial performance and stable and
improving asset
quality. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
CVBF will continue
to deliver sufficient, albeit spread-reliant core earnings while
maintaining
strong credit performance relative to peers.
CVBF's ratings remain solidly situated at their current levels
given the
company's asset and geographic concentrations. Loans secured by
commercial real
estate (CRE) account for just over 60% of total loans as of the
second quarter
of 2016 (2Q16). These CRE loans are largely concentrated in Los
Angeles County,
Orange County and the Inland Empire.
CVBF's non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio has shown significant
improvement in
recent years but at 1% is still one of the highest in the
community bank peer
group, although it is low based on long-term averages. The ratio
is down from 3%
at the end of 2014 as accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs)
have declined
by nearly 50% in the first half of 2016. However, Fitch notes
that CVBF's level
of accruing TDRs remains a large portion of the bank's NPAs. At
2Q16, CVBF's
accruing TDRs totalled $20.3 million, or 45% of total NPAs.
Fitch attributes part of this to CVBF's conservatism in not only
recognizing
TDRs but also ensuring a commercial credit has been cured under
current market
terms and conditions before taking it off TDR status. Therefore,
Fitch expects
NPAs to remain elevated versus similarly rated peers while the
credit costs
remain relatively lower.
CVBF's earnings continue to be some of the highest and most
consistent within
the community bank peer group as well as in Fitch's rating
universe. The
company's return on assets (ROA) over the past five quarters has
averaged over
1.29%, driven by a fairly stable net interest margin (NIM), good
cost controls
and steady asset quality. Over the last year, a decline in
assets yields and
accretion income has been partially offset by interest
recoveries. With a
loan-to-deposit ratio of 64% at 2Q16, Fitch notes that
management still has
capacity to deploy cash and liquidity into loans.
Capital ratios continue to compare favourably relative to
similarly rated peers
and are supported by CVBF's good internal capital generation.
Given the bank's
previously noted concentrations, Fitch notes that robust capital
levels help to
support the current rating.
CVBF's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains toward the top end
of the peer
group as do risk-based measures. Fitch expects CVBF to manage
capital down over
the intermediate term through repurchases and/or strategic
acquisitions, which
is encompassed in today's action.
Fitch notes that CVBF has not taken a provision in 21 quarters
having released
$38 million in provisions since 2013. While the bank continues
to manage the
reserve coverage ratio lower, it remains at the high end of the
community bank
peer group and stood at 1.44% of total loans the end of the
2Q16. The bank built
an outsized reserve during the most recent financial crisis
while remaining
profitable.
Fitch is sensitive to potential credit deterioration CVBF's
agribusiness and
dairy & livestock loan portfolios given that these two
portfolios account for
around 5% of the bank's total loan portfolio as of 2Q16.
CVBF conducts most of its agribusiness and a portion of its
dairy and livestock
lending in the San Joaquin Valley. Significant drought
conditions over the last
few years have resulted in tighter operating margins and altered
farmer's
strategic plans in the area. Fitch notes that while there has
been modest
improvement in drought conditions, credit risk in this portfolio
is expected to
remain elevated in the near term.
Fitch believes CVBF's risk appetite is relatively conservative
and views it as a
rating strength and supports the current rating. Fitch notes
that on average,
CVBF's net charge-offs (NCOs) have consistently been lower than
the industry and
higher rated peers over the long term, pointing toward sound
underwriting
practices.
Even with consistent and high earnings, Fitch continues to view
CVBF's earnings
profile as a rating constraint relative to the Fitch rated bank
universe. As a
community bank, the company primarily relies on spread income
for revenue
generation. Net interest income through 2Q16 accounted for 88%
of core revenue.
This compares to the community bank average of between 70%-75%.
CVBF's liquidity and funding profile remain solid. The company
consistently
manages its loan-to-deposit ratio below the community bank peer
group median
which typically falls between 70%-80%. Fitch considers CVBF's
ability to attract
and maintain high-quality, low-cost deposits as a core
competency and a ratings
strength. Core deposits account for nearly 90% of total deposits
based on
regulatory definitions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CVBF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CVBF's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR.
These ratings are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, these
ratings have been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. CVBF's preferred
stock is notched 2x
from the VR for loss severity, and 3x for non-performance.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CVBF are equalized with its operating company
- Citizens
Business Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CVBF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
CVBF's ratings are well-situated at 'BBB'. Upside is limited
over the
near-to-intermediate term given the relatively narrow business
model and
concentrated CRE loan portfolio. However, increased business and
portfolio
diversity could be a driver of positive rating momentum over the
long term
provided the company maintains its conservative risk management
practices and
continues to grow at a manageable rate.
Fitch expects CVBF to optimize its capital position either
through share
repurchases or strategic acquisitions. However, if capital
management were to
become more aggressive than Fitch's expectations, demonstrated
by a greater than
200 basis points (bps) decline in the common equity tier 1 (CET
1) capital ratio
over one year, negative rating action could ensue.
Fitch believes that asset quality improvement will moderate
going forward and
could even reverse nominally if credit metrics initiate a mean
reverting path.
However, if CVBF's credit trends reverse at a faster pace than
peers,
particularly if large loans become impaired or stressed or the
agricultural
portfolio deteriorates materially, negative rating action could
be taken.
In the context of CVBF's spread reliant business model and while
currently not
expected, should CVBF's balance sheet prove to be significantly
more liability
sensitive than peers in a rising rate environment, negative
rating action could
also develop.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
All hybrid capital issued by CVBF and its subsidiaries is
notched down from the
VRs of CVBF in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs of
CVBF.
HOLDING COMPANY
If CVBF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CVBF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CVB Financial Corp.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Citizens Business Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-term deposit at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposit at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
CVB Statutory Trust III
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
