(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Global sovereigns enduring a
record number of
downgrades in 2016 was the opening issue discussed at Fitch
Ratings' third
Annual Global Sovereign Conference, held in New York City on
Sept. 15.
"The record number of sovereign downgrades in 2016
overwhelmingly reflects
weaknesses in emerging markets, caused by a combination of lower
commodity
prices and a strong dollar," said Tony Stringer, Fitch
Sovereigns Chief
Operating Officer. "Looking ahead, Negative Outlooks on
emerging market
sovereigns continue to dominate and will likely lead to more
downgrades, whereas
the key issues facing developed market sovereigns are political
risks and high
debt levels."
The event, held at The Pierre, also featured Fitch Chief
Economist Brian
Coulton, Fitch head of Latin American sovereigns Shelly Shetty,
and a keynote by
Mario Mesquita, Chief Economist for ITAU Unibanco. Topics
covered include
politics, populism and the global economy and slow growth,
fiscal deterioration
and Latin American ratings. A panel discussion spanned the
global economy, and
key factors impacting the US, Russia, Latin America. Coulton
addressed the
crowd, offering, "Political uncertainty in the advanced
economies has become a
more important source of global macro risk, just as the near
term threat to
world growth from emerging markets has eased somewhat.
"The risk of increased fragmentary tensions in Europe and the
possibility of
trade protectionism - in the context of rising expressions of
anti-globalization
sentiment - could damage prospects for private investment. The
political context
is also shaping the global macro policy debate with increasingly
loud support
for a greater focus on fiscal stimulus to support growth. This
comes alongside
rising doubts about the likelihood of further unconventional
monetary stimulus
measures being sufficient to boost growth."
Shetty discussed challenges confronting Latin American
sovereigns, stating,
"Downward rating pressures are emerging for Latin American
sovereigns due to
subdued growth, wider fiscal deficits, increased government debt
burdens and a
challenging political environment. "While strengthened external
liquidity
buffers and improved policy frameworks in recent years have
prevented a faster
deterioration in credit ratings, the importance of making
progress on structural
reforms to boost productivity and investment prospects is
gaining importance to
reverse the downshift in trend growth and help improve the
outlook for fiscal
accounts and debt trajectories."
Shetty then joined Mesquita for a conversation about the outlook
for the
Brazilian economy and prospects for reform. Mesquita mentioned
that "activity
seems to be stabilizing, although a sustainable recovery hinges
on the approval
of reforms."
The New York event was the last in a series that began in
Singapore on Sept. 6,
followed by London on Sept. 13. For more information about the
conference,
please visit 'www.fitchratings.com'.
