(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Central
Pacific
Financial Corp's (CPF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability
Rating (VR) to 'BBB-/bbb-' from 'BB+/bb+' following the review
of its Community
Bank Peer Group. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable
from Positive.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Today's upgrade reflects CPF's demonstration of its revised risk
appetite and
risk management framework post-crisis that is in line with
investment-grade
rated peers. The bank has successfully resolved most of its
nonperforming assets
(NPAs) while incurring a low level of net charge-offs (NCOs).
Management has
also demonstrated some success in improving CPF's core earnings
profile through
loan growth, improved efficiency, and other revenue initiatives.
The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the improvements in asset
quality and risk
management will be sustained in line with similarly rated banks.
While Fitch has noted a degree of improved earnings performance,
CPF's core
earnings, as measured by pre-provision net revenue, remain weak
compared to its
peer group and other investment-grade rated banks. CPF continues
to benefit from
reserve releases. In 12 of the last 14 quarters (since beginning
of 2013),
management has taken negative provisions to augment earnings
performance. Over
the last five quarters, reserve releases have accounted for 13%
of pre-tax
income and have resulted in returns on assets (ROA) in-line with
higher rated
peers.
Fitch views this relatively lower level of core earnings as
having constrained
CPF's ratings. Today's action encompasses Fitch's belief that
the company will
achieve some additional incremental improvement in core
earnings.
Fitch believes management has instituted risk management
practices that are
supportive of the upgrade. The company has made a substantial
investment in
systems over recent years which have been an important tool for
management, as
the bank has reduced problem assets, grown its loan portfolio,
and established
new risk underwriting standards. We view the bank's
establishment of new risk
standards and controls as to concentrations and loan products,
along with its
renewed focus on its core Hawaii market, favorably
CPF's improved risk management framework is particularly
important given the
bank's significant loan growth, and this higher than peer level
of growth is
viewed cautiously given the very competitive environment banks
currently face.
Still, Fitch recognizes that growth has primarily been derived
from loan
originations within CPF's operating footprint while being
opportunistic with
loan purchases and participations from mainland banks. Fitch's
expectation that
growth will level off at the mid-single-digits and continue to
primarily be
derived from on-island opportunities is reflected in today's
rating action.
Fitch calculates CPF's NPAs at 1% as of the second quarter of
2016 (2Q16), an
improvement of about 70bps year-over-year. This improvement has
brought CPF's
asset quality in line with peer group averages. Over the same
time period, the
dollar volume of NPAs has been reduced by 33% as management has
remained
successful in resolving problem loans, particularly those
classified as
non-accrual. We note that the reduction in NPAs has not come at
the cost of
higher credit costs, as evidenced by a cumulative net recovery
over the past
five quarters.
Over one-half of CPF's remaining NPAs are accruing troubled debt
restructurings
(TDRs), the vast majority of which are residential real
estate-related. While
residential-related TDRs have produced higher than average
losses at mainland
banks, Fitch expects CPF's to result in fairly nominal losses.
Fitch expects
relatively low re-default rates due to strong housing prices and
economic trends
in Hawaii where the vast majority of the TDRs are located.
Fitch's expectation
that these accruing TDRs will continue to perform well and that
asset quality
improvement relative to peers will be sustained both support
today's rating
action and are reflected in the Stable Outlook.
CPF's capital and liquidity profiles remain stable and support
the ratings at
their new level. Fitch expects loan growth to outpace capital
generation over
the next year as the bank rotates the balance sheet into loans
from securities.
Nevertheless, given the bank's solid 12.5% Common Equity Tier 1
Ratio under
Basel III and its low loan to deposit ratio of 77.5%, both as of
June 30, 2016,
a moderate deterioration in risk-based capital and liquidity
would be viewed as
manageable at CPF's rating level.
Fitch also expects CPF to be able to take advantage of a rising
rate environment
relatively more than some higher-rated peers given its unique
operating market.
During the last rate-tightening period between 2004 and 2007,
CPF, along with
other Hawaii-based banks, was able to substantially lag deposit
pricing compared
to mainland banks. While the ultimate behavior of depositors is
not expected to
directly mirror past tightening cycles, Fitch expects CPF's
depositor base to
behave very similarly given the rational competition in Hawaii
and the lack of
banking alternatives.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CPF is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CPF's trust preferred stock rating has been upgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB-' and
remains two notches below CPF's VR of 'BBB-' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity
risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
CPF IDR and VR are equalized with its operating company, Central
Pacific Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CPF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Following the upgrade, Fitch envisions limited upward ratings
momentum within
the Outlook time horizon. The rating action incorporates Fitch's
view that CPF
will improve its earnings performance over the medium term and
assumes that
asset quality will remain solid and that capital will be
maintained at an
appropriate level, with a moderate level of deterioration
expected. If asset
quality and capital remain within expectations and CPF's core
earnings
performance shows consistency at a level displayed by
higher-rated peers, there
could be further upside to CPF's ratings over a long-term time
horizon.
While not anticipated based on today's action, negative rating
action could
occur if asset quality metrics deteriorate below peer averages.
Additionally,
ratings would be sensitive should management seek to bring the
bank's mainland
credit exposure back to the levels leading up to the financial
crisis.
Furthermore, more aggressive capital management practices that
lead to
risk-based capital metrics falling by more than 150bps below
current levels
could result in a negative rating action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CPF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to the bank's capacity to procure extraordinary
support in case of
need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by CPF and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VRs of CPF in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs of
CPF.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CPF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
affected.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
If CPF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR down from
the ratings of the operating companies.
The rating actions are as follows:
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating affirmed at 'NF'.
Central Pacific Bank
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Long-Term Deposits upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-Term Deposits upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating affirmed at 'NF'.
CPB Capital Trust I, II & IV
CPB Statutory Trust III & V
--Trust preferred securities affirmed at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Van Bell
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0777
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011822
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.