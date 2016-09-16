(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s
(Walmart) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and
Short-term IDR and
commercial paper ratings at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Scale, Defensible Market Position:
Walmart's ratings reflect the operational and financial
flexibility and strong
free cash flow profile that results from its substantial scale
($482 billion in
2015 sales) and dominant market position in North America.
Despite its large
size and increased competition from alternative discount
formats, including
online-only players, the company's ability to invest in its
business while
exercising price leadership has led to Walmart maintaining
market share in
nearly all categories in recent years.
The ratings consider Walmart's current investments in wages,
e-commerce, and
other initiatives, which have resulted in near-term EBITDA
margin contraction.
Despite the pressure on operating results, Fitch believes the
company is making
appropriate decisions to drive long-term sales growth while
using its
significant power vis a vis suppliers and other counterparties
to support
near-term cash flow with working capital improvements.
Positive U.S. Comps, Mixed Global Trends:
Walmart U.S., which represented 62% of revenue and 73% of
operating profit in
2015, has reported eight consecutive quarters of positive comps,
driven by seven
straight quarters of traffic growth. Growth is being supported
by investments in
price and improved in-store execution and has been fairly
broad-based across
categories although grocery has exhibited volatility due to food
deflation,
which has had a 50 - 100 basis point (bp) impact in recent
quarters.
Fitch expects U.S comps of 1% - 2% in 2016 and 2017 as positive
store traffic
and a modest but increasing contribution from e-commerce offsets
the impact of
deflation and price investments. Comp growth above 2% is not
viewed as likely,
given Walmart's size and that Walmart's U.S. comp growth has
averaged about 1%
since 2008.
Walmart International, which represented 26% of revenue and 20%
of operating
profit in 2015, has reported mixed comps across its key markets.
Mexico is the
segment's best-performing market, as comps rose 7.3% in the
latest quarter.
Conversely, the UK is the worst-performing, as comps declined
7.5% in the latest
quarter, despite price investments. Fitch expects challenges in
the UK may
persist into 2017 due to heightened competition and a forecasted
slowdown in GDP
growth in 2017, but potentially a more robust economy in Mexico
next year should
support continued strong results in that region.
Sam's Club, which represented 12% of revenue and 7% of operating
profit in 2015,
has made a flat to negative contribution to Walmart's revenue
since 2014 due to
lower fuel sales. Excluding fuel, comps at Sam's Club have been
consistently
positive, despite slightly lower traffic, while membership
income is growing at
a low-single-digit rate.
Integrating Physical and Digital to Drive Revenue:
Walmart is improving the in-store experience while deepening its
digital
relationship with customers in light of the increasingly
competitive landscape
and shifting consumer buying habits. Cleaner and more organized
stores, better
customer service, and a focus on fresh food offerings are
examples of ways
Walmart is improving the in-store experience. Meanwhile,
increased on-line
offerings, new distribution centers, and a $49/year unlimited
2-day shipping
pass are examples of how the company is strengthening its
competiveness in
e-commerce.
Fitch expects the pending acquisition of Jet.com to equip
Walmart with enhanced
technology and increased expertise to further strengthen
Walmart.com and to
expand Walmart's appeal to younger and urban consumers. Sales
from physical
stores will continue to represent the bulk of Walmart's revenue
and the
contribution from e-commerce is expected to increase only
modestly, given
Fitch's view that consumer shift towards on-line grocery will be
more gradual
than that of other categories.
Margins Reset, Stabilization Anticipated:
Fitch views the recent step-down in margins and EBITDA as a
reset in Walmart's
profitability but is balancing that against the company's
improved cash flow
generation. Walmart's operating margin declined from 5.6% in
2014 to 5.2% in
2015, due mainly to the impact of increased wages, benefits, and
training for
U.S. employees. Fitch expects Walmart's operating margin to
decline another
50bps to 4.7% in 2016 due to the second leg of these
investments. As a result,
EBITDA could decline from a peak of $36 billion in 2014 to the
$33 billion range
in 2016 - 2017 before resuming modest growth in 2018.
Operating margin is expected to stabilize in the mid-to-high 4%
range, absent
additional large increases in wages. Over time, we expect gross
margin to
decline modestly as Walmart invests in price, offset by leverage
on SG&A
expenses.
Strong Cash Flow, Stable Leverage:
Walmart's considerable cash from operations (CFO), which has
averaged over $26
billion annually since 2012, provides the company the financial
flexibility to
invest in its business and return cash to shareholders while
maintaining
relatively stable leverage.
Fitch anticipates that free cash flow (FCF; after dividends)
will approximate $7
billion annually in 2016 and 2017, excluding any benefit from
working capital
improvement. This is despite a projected 7% decline in
operating income in 2016
and flat operating income in 2017. Improvements in working
capital could add
another $1.5 billion to $2 billion to FCF in 2016 and 2017.
Fitch expects adjusted leverage (debt plus capitalized
leases/EBITDAR) to remain
stable at around 2x, as the current pace of share repurchases
and investments
such as Jet.com can be largely funded with internally generated
cash.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Walmart
include:
--Revenue growth of about 1% in 2016, and low to mid 2% range in
2017/2018,
reflecting gradually improving comps and about 1% square footage
growth beyond
2016;
-- Operating income declines 7% in 2016, is flat in 2017, and
grows 3% in 2018;
--Operating margin approximates 4.7% in 2016 and stabilizes in
the mid-4x range
thereafter;
--EBITDA margin approximates 6.8% in 2016 and stabilizes near
this range
thereafter;
--FCF after dividends of approximately $7 billion annually in
2016 and 2017,
excluding working capital benefit, and reflecting stable capex
of roughly $11
billion and a projected 2% increase in dividends/share. FCF
could be $1.5 -$2
billion higher on working capital improvements;
--Adjusted leverage of approximately 2x through the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: An upgrade is unlikely, given the rating
is currently at
the high end of the rating spectrum and fully captures the
company's financial
and qualitative strengths.
Negative Rating Action: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include a weakening
comp
trajectory, due to negative store traffic and in the absence of
an acceleration
in e-commerce contribution. Adjusted leverage sustained above 2x
as a result of
meaningful margin contraction beyond 2016, led by investments in
business that
do not result in top line growth or due to debt-financed share
buybacks would
also be rating concerns.
LIQUIDITY
Walmart had nearly $18 billion of liquidity inclusive of
revolver availability
and readily available cash which excludes $700 million of
oversees cash that may
not be easily transferable, as of July 31, 2016. Liquidity is
supported by the
firm's meaningful FCF and good access to both bank and capital
markets. Readily
available cash is defined as reported cash, which totaled $7.7
billion at July
31, 2016, less $0.7 billion of cash that may not be fully
transferable to the
U.S. and operational cash of $650 million. Walmart has an
undrawn $7.5 billion
364-day revolver expiring in June 2017 and an undrawn $5 billion
revolver
expiring in June 2021, which back up its $20 billion commercial
paper (CP)
program.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Wal-mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Bank credit facility at 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA are adjusted for material
one-time items as
reported in financials.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x.
