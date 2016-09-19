(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings
of 20 notes from
four Crusade ABS Series transactions. The transactions are
securitisations of
Australian auto receivables originated by St. George Finance
Limited and Westpac
Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the transactions have
performed
within expectations since closing and in line with its
expectations of
Australia's economic conditions. Total net losses have been
below or in line
with Fitch's base cases to date and excess spread has covered
any losses
incurred. Recovery rates have been between 41%-43%, which is in
line with the
base case of 45% at closing.
The ratings also reflect St. George Finance Limited and Westpac
Banking
Corporation's underwriting and servicing capabilities,
collateral quality and
the performance of the underlying loans.
Crusade ABS Series 2016-1 Trust is currently within a 12-month
substitution
period, which ends on the payment date in June 2017. All
principal proceeds to
date have been allocated or retained to purchase additional
receivables. Crusade
ABS Series 2012-1 Trust, Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust and
Crusade ABS Series
2015-1 Trust are currently amortising and the principal proceeds
are allocated
to noteholders on a pro-rata basis.
At 31 July 2016, 30+ days arrears were 4.8% for Crusade ABS
Series 2012-1 Trust,
3.6% for Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust and 2.2% for Crusade
ABS Series 2015-1
Trust, which is above Fitch's Dinkum ABS index of 1.50% as at 30
June 2016.
The nominal amount of the loans in arrears for Crusade ABS
Series 2012-1 Trust
and Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust have stabilised or decreased
since the last
rating action. Crusade ABS Series 2015-1 Trust ended its
revolving period in May
2016 and Crusade ABS Series 2016-1 Trust is still revolving. The
nominal amount
of the loans in arrears in these two transactions may increase
as a result of
the end of the revolving periods, but is expected to be in line
with Fitch's
expectations at closing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses
would be necessary
before Fitch would consider negative rating action. An upgrade
may be considered
if net losses stabilise.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PERSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of each transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering documents that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the relevant
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendices also contain a
comparison of
these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class
as detailed in
the Special Report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions, dated 26 March 2015.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis.
Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of St.George
Finance Limited
and Westpac Banking Corporation's origination files and found
the information to
be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and
practices and other
information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust:
AUD154.1m Class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD12.3m Class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.4m Class C at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.9m Class D at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.5m Class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust:
AUD305.6m Class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD18.0m Class B notes at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class C notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10.8m Class D notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD6.3m Class E notes at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Crusade ABS Series 2015-1 Trust:
AUD546.1m Class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD33.7m Class B notes at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD24.4m Class C notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD21.5m Class D notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class E notes at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Crusade ABS Series 2016-1 Trust:
AUD1,053.0m Class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD65.0m Class B notes at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD52.0m Class C notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD36.4m Class D notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD26.0m Class E notes at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
servicer of the
transactions. The issuer of the notes has informed Fitch that
not all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
