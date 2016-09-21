(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Banks' Stress Test
here
JAKARTA, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the credit
profiles of the
nine Indonesian banks rated by Fitch on the international scale
are sufficiently
resilient to withstand weaker commodity prices; pressure on the
rupiah; higher
NPLs; and a challenging operating environment; supported by
their strong
profitability and capitalisation. However, pressure would be
greater on
medium-sized banks with larger mining and foreign-currency loan
exposure, but
their buffers remain generally adequate, and most can count on
backing from
highly rated foreign parents.
Fitch expects loss-absorption cushions to remain sufficient even
if the
environment were to weaken further following a weak 2015 and
1H16. Based on
Fitch's stress test, the banks' average "stressed" annual
pre-provision profit
(PPOP) of around 4.6% of average total loans remains above the
average
"stressed" credit cost of around 4.2%. This was notably higher
than actual
credit costs of 2.1% in 2015 and 2.6% in 1H16, compared with
1.14% in 2014. The
outcome of Fitch's stress test is broadly captured in the banks'
Viability
Ratings (VRs), which reflect their varying vulnerabilities and
resilience on a
standalone basis through credit cycles.
Capital-impairment risk is therefore likely to be low for most
major Indonesian
banks in a stress environment. The large lenders could also rely
on their high
core capital buffers in the event of outsized asset-quality
shocks; their
average Tier 1 was 17.5% at end-June 2016, and the Tier 1
capital in this ratio
is made up entirely of common equity. Many major foreign-owned
banks tend to
have lower core capital buffers than that, but Fitch believes
they are likely to
benefit from extraordinary support from their highly rated
parent banks.
The foreign-currency loan portion had declined to 14.2% by
end-June 2016 from
above 30% at the time of the Asian financial crisis in
1997-1998. The decline is
due to softer demand for foreign-currency loans caused by a
major drop in the
prices of Indonesia's major export commodities such as coal and
palm oil, and a
regulation introduced in June 2015 to increase the use of local
currency in
domestic transactions. However, non-bank private-sector external
debt has
increased gradually in the past five years to around 16% of GDP
by end-June
2016, which could be a source of risk - particularly during
heightened currency
weakness and a further decline in commodity prices.
The weaker position of the mining and commodity sectors has
contributed to
deteriorating asset quality for the banking sector as a whole,
with the system
NPL ratio rising to 3.1% from a low of 1.8% at end-2013. Risks
have also emerged
from the supporting downstream industry related to mining and
commodities. In
response, the banks have taken measures to identify vulnerable
borrowers, have
stepped up monitoring, and explored restructuring solutions for
viable
businesses.
The report, "Indonesian Banks' Stress Test: Most Large Banks Can
Withstand
Higher Credit Costs Under Stress, Forex Volatility", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.]
Contact::
Gary Hanniffy, CFA
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.