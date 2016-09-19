(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 18 (Fitch) Downstream activity of Indonesia's
palm oil
companies is likely to accelerate due to more stringent
sustainability-related
government regulations, with the weak-price environment
encouraging
consolidation, says Fitch Ratings.
Indonesia's government plans to issue a five-year moratorium on
new concessions
to convert primary natural forests and peat land to palm oil
plantations in a
bid to preserve the country's sustainable environment,
particularly after global
criticism of out-of-control forest fires.
Fitch believes regulation limiting new planting may prompt
companies to shift
their strategies to focus on productivity and efficiency,
increased downstream
activity and the acquisition of smaller plantation companies.
Major plantation companies have already increased their
downstream capacity.
Golden Agri Resources Ltd boosted its refinery capacity to 4.7
million metric
tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2015 (2014: 3.5 million mtpa) and is
constructing two
biodiesel facilities with capacity of 300,000 mtpa. PT Astra
Agro Lestari Tbk
expanded its refinery capacity in 2014-2015 to 3,000 tonnes of
crude palm oil
per day.
Fitch also expects more consolidation, as weak commodity prices
have financially
squeezed palm oil companies, leaving larger operators with
vertically integrated
operations and stronger balance sheets better off. PT Dharma
Satya Nusantara Tbk
plans to acquire stake in PT REA Kaltim Plantations. Genting
Plantation Berhad,
a Malaysian-based plantation company, plans to purchase 21,995
hectares of
landbank in Borneo's West Kalimantan province by acquiring a
100% share in
Cahaya Agro Abadi Pte Ltd and Palm Capital Investment Pte Ltd.
PT Sawit
Sumbermas Sarana Tbk is looking for inorganic acquisition to
expand its
plantation area, according to news reports.
Contact:
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6800
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.