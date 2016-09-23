(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Flowers Foods', Inc. (Flowers; FLO) new $300million senior
unsecured notes due
Oct. 1, 2026. Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding
debt and for
general corporate purposes. The notes rank equally with all of
Flowers' existing
and future senior unsecured debt and include standard protection
for bondholders
including a Change of Control Triggering Event provision.
Fitch's current Negative Outlook on Flowers' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) reflects the possibility recent weakness in the company's
organic revenue
growth could continue and that EBITDA margins could remain
pressured absent
meaningful cost savings. Moreover, Flowers has demonstrated a
willingness to
deploy more of its cash flow towards share repurchases, in lieu
of debt
reduction following its acquisitions of Dave's Killer Bread and
Alpine Valley,
which took leverage to 3.2 times (x) from 2.7x. Ratings could be
downgraded if
organic revenue growth remains negative and total debt/EBITDA
and if total
adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds the low 2.0x and 3.0x range,
respectively. The
Outlook could stabilize if volume trends improve and leverage
remains near
current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustainability of Market Share:
Flowers' ratings reflect its position as the second largest
producer of baked
goods in the U.S., behind Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.
('BBB'/Outlook Stable),
with annual revenue of $3.8 billion in 2015. Flowers has a
strong portfolio of
brands including Nature's Own (the nation's leading brand of
loaf bread,
generating over $1 billion of retail sales annually), Wonder,
Tastykake, and
Mrs. Freshley's. Contiguous geographic expansion and bolt-on
acquisitions have
enabled the company to grow sales and increase market share in a
mature, highly
competitive, and consolidating industry. Flowers' geographic
footprint reaches
about 85% of the U.S. population, and its share in branded fresh
packaged breads
has steadily increased to 14.9% in 2015 from 10.7% in 2011,
despite periods of
promotional intensity in the industry.
Organic Sales Growth and Volume Trends:
Flowers' organic revenue has grown in the low single-digit range
in most years
due mainly to volume growth from geographic expansion. During
2015, consolidated
organic sales increased 1.2% with volumes up 1%. However, during
the first half
of 2016, overall organic growth has been flat to slightly
negative due to weak
fresh packaged bread category trends and a high level of
promotional activity by
competitors. Flowers' volumes in traditional loaf bread, which
represents
approximately a third of revenue, have recently underperformed
the category,
declining 5.5% in the quarter ended July 16, 2016 and 2.5% in
the quarter ended
April 23, 2016.
Flowers revised its long-term annual organic growth rate goal
down to 2%-4% from
3%-5% due to weak volume trends for the fresh packaged breads
category. Fitch is
concerned that volume trends, especially in the traditional loaf
bread category,
could remain weak and therefore views the low point of this
range as achievable
at best. Promotional activity is expected to limit ongoing
pricing.
Execution of Margin Expansion Strategy:
Flowers is targeting 200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion
to the 12%-14%
range over the next five years driven by cost reductions,
reduced returns/stale
product, and increased operating efficiency. However, absent
improved organic
revenue trends and meaningful cost savings from Flowers'
recently initiated
comprehensive business and operational review, Project
Centennial, margins could
remain under pressure. In addition, a portion of the cost
savings may need to be
redeployed towards lowering retail price points in the price
elastic bread
category to preserve volumes given that Flowers price gap to
peers has
increased.
Fitch expects modest margin contraction for 2016 due to cost
associated with
recent acquisitions and the conversion of the company's
Tuscaloosa plant to
organic production and only slight margin expansion for 2017.
Nonetheless, Fitch
views the low end of Flowers' EBITDA margin goal as achievable
over the long
term given potential cost synergies from past acquisitions and
mix benefits from
growth in higher margin branded organic bread sales.
Good FCF, Increased Share Repurchases:
Flowers generates good free cash flow (FCF), which Fitch
projects will
approximate $95 million in 2016 and $80 million in 2017.
However, as evidenced
by a $120 million accelerated share repurchase program in the
first quarter of
2016, Flowers has demonstrated a willingness to deploy more of
its cash flow
towards share buybacks in lieu of debt reduction.
Fitch projects total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt/EBITDA
will remain in
the low 2.0x and 3.0x range, respectively, in 2016 and 2017, as
limited debt
reduction is anticipated. Flowers' leverage increased during
2015 due to the
acquisition of organic bread producers Dave's Killer Bread ($275
million or 1.7x
revenue) and Alpine Valley ($120 million or 1.3x revenue). Total
debt/EBITDA
increased to 2.2x for the year ended Jan. 2, 2016, from 1.7x in
the prior year
period, and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR rose to 3.2x from 2.7x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Flowers
include:
--Organic sales growth of 2% annually, excluding acquisitions;
--EBITDA margin approximates 11.6% in 2016 and 11.7% in 2017;
--FCF approximates $95 million in 2016 and $80 million in 2017;
--Total/EBITDA and total adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain in the
low 2.0x and
3.0x range, respectively, in 2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Consistently positive low-single digit volumes and organic
revenue growth at
the high end of the targeted 2%-4% range that lead to market
share gains;
--Meaningful margin expansion with the company achieving the
higher end of its
12%-14% EBITDA margin goal;
--Total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR
maintained in
the mid-1.0x and mid-2.0x range, respectively.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Consistently negative volumes and weaker than expected organic
revenue growth
due to a consumer shift away from bakery products or a loss of
market share;
--Continued margin contraction due weak top line growth and an
absence of
meanings cost reductions;
--Total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained
above the low 2.0x
and low 3.0x, due to operational weakness or heightened share
repurchase
activity.
LIQUIDITY
Flowers' liquidity remains adequate. Liquidity is supported by
internally
generated cash flow and availability under a $500 million
revolver, which can be
upsized to $700 million and matures in April 2020, and a $200
million accounts
receivable (A/R) securitization facility that expires August
2017. As of July
16, 2016, Flowers had $452 million available on its revolver
excluding letters
of credit and $6 million available under its A/R facility. The
company typically
maintains minimal cash on its balance sheet. Aggregate
maturities of debt at
July 16, 2016 totalled $327 million in 2017 and $85 million in
2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Flowers Foods, Inc. as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-2082
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 12, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.