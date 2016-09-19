(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bimputh
Finance PLC's
(Bimputh) National Long-Term Rating at 'BB(lka)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bimputh's rating reflects its relatively small-but-evolving
franchise and high
risk appetite stemming from its predominant microfinancing
exposure. The rating
also reflects pressure on the company's capitalisation stemming
from its
above-average loan growth and limited funding diversity due to
heavy
wholesale-funding reliance.
Bimputh's microfinancing exposure remained high at 77% at
end-June 2016, which
Fitch sees as risky due to the segment's susceptibility to
economic cycles. The
company manages this exposure through product structuring,
regular collections
of dues and close interaction with borrowers. Exposure to
non-microfinancing
loans has increased following expansion of corporate and
personal loans.
The company's reported six-month NPL ratio had increased
slightly to 1.0% by
end-June 2016, from 0.8% at end-March 2016. Fitch calculates
this ratio at a
higher 2.5% if the facility to Sevanagala Sugar Industries
Limited (SSIL; an
entity within the Daya Group that was expropriated by the
government in November
2011) is considered as a NPL. However, the ratio, even when
including SSIL, is
in line with similarly rated peers.
Bimputh's Fitch Core Capital had declined to 18.2% by end-June
2016, from 21.8%
at end-March 2015, and its Tier I regulatory capital ratio had
also declined to
16.1%, from 21.6% at end-March 2015. The decline in the ratio
was due to rapid
loan growth. High yields on microfinancing have supported the
company's high
profitability, with a return on assets of 7.8% at end-June 2016.
Fitch believes
continued high capital consumption could lead to further
deterioration in
capital ratios if internal capital generation proves
insufficient or if there
are no capital injections.
The company's deposit franchise remains weaker than that of its
peers, and its
deposit base is highly concentrated. The contribution from
deposits to Bimputh's
funding mix remained at 30% at end-June 2016, and Fitch believes
the company is
likely to rely on more borrowings to finance its loan-book
growth in the medium
term. However, Bimputh has access to unutilised funding lines
from local
financial institutions, and has sourced medium-term funding from
foreign
financial institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in Bimputh's franchise, while sustaining credit
metrics similar
to higher-rated peers, and a moderating risk appetite could be
positive for its
rating.
Aggressive loan growth that increases capital-impairment risks,
either through
greater unprovided NPLs or a continued deterioration in
capitalisation, could
lead to a downgrade of Bimputh's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala ,CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
