(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ Bank New Zealand's (ANZNZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2016-1 EUR1bn mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in September 2023 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ANZNZ's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap of 3 notches and the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch relies on in its analysis being the highest nominal AP in last 12 months at 71.3%. This provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZNZ's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5% corresponds to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, which is lower than the 12.4% published in July 2016. The change is due to improved asset and liability mismatches after the new issuance, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 12.2 years and the liabilities increasing to 3.3 years, reducing the asset disposal loss component to 13% from 15.2%. The credit loss component remained stable at 5.2%. The stressed cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.6%, a lower positive effect than previously, due to updated prepayment assumptions for New Zealand reducing the excess spread modelled by Fitch for the programme. The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are met in an 'AA' scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91% in an 'AAA' scenario. The cover pool consisted of 58,375 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties as at end-July 2016, with a total outstanding balance of NZD10.4bn. The cover pool's weighted-average loan/value ratio was 54.6% and the weighted-average seasoning of the loans was 28.3 months. The cover pool includes loans linked to flexi-loans (an at-call secured line of credit) and short-dated bullet loans, which in Fitch's opinion, increases the portfolio's credit risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any of the following occur: ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited 's IDR is downgraded by three notches; the D-Cap falls by three notches; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in our analysis rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP, which maintains the covered bond rating, will remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Sambit Agasti Analyst +61 2 8256 0337 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File (pub. 12 Feb 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012088 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.