LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-based oil
distributor Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd's (Puma Energy)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Puma International Financing S.A's
senior unsecured
notes at 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect Puma Energy's high leverage as well as a
diversified
vertically-integrated midstream and downstream oil distribution
business model,
with leading market shares in a number of countries, and a focus
on high-growth
markets.
While the company's business profile is supportive of the
current rating level
and is driving steady cash from operations, Puma Energy's
leverage at end-2015
remained high for the ratings. The high leverage was a result of
the company's
investments in its growth strategy and one-off circumstances
that affected the
company's 2015 reported EBITDA. The Stable Outlook reflects our
assumption that
in 2017 Puma Energy's performance will improve and leverage
should return to
levels compatible with the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EBITDA Improvement Drives Deleveraging
We expect FFO RMI-adjusted net leverage to improve to around 4x
in 2017, from
4.2x in 2015. Deleveraging will be subject to improvements in
EBITDA, as we
currently do not factor in a decrease in net debt. Lack of
material improvement
in EBITDA or increase in debt as a result of
higher-than-expected
capex/acquisition spending (USD600m in our rating case), such
that net leverage
remains above 4x on a sustained basis could put downward
pressure on the
ratings.
Currency/End-Market Risk to Continue
Puma Energy's unit margins and EBITDA are not directly impacted
by oil prices,
as seen in 2015. Puma Energy mainly operates in semi-regulated
and fully
regulated markets, where the government sets a margin over
prices for
distributors.
However in 2015, unit margins were impacted by other factors
such as FX and
end-market risk. Puma Energy's downstream unit margins (gross
profit) decreased
to 71USD/M3 in 2015 from 85USD/M3 in 2014, due to currency
devaluations against
the US dollar and, to a lesser extent, cost pressure on certain
B2B contracts.
Changes to the company's geographical mix (generally margins in
the Americas are
lower than Africa) were also a contributor.
We expect Puma Energy's results to continue to be negatively
impacted by FX and
by pressure from counterparties to renegotiate margins on the
company's B2B
contracts. While we have seen some stability in certain
currencies and an
improvement in 1H16 results, driven by organic growth and a
ramp-up of new
projects, Puma Energy is exposed to a wide range of currencies,
which has the
potential to impact 2016 performance, albeit to a lesser extent
than in 2015. A
steep devaluation in currency takes around three to six months
to pass on to
consumers.
B2B and Aviation customers account for around one third of Puma
Energy's gross
profit, and we view this segment as less stable than retail and
exposed to
end-market risk. In 2015, this segment was negatively impacted
by the mining
sector, in particular, a decline in commodity prices. We believe
that commodity
prices have bottomed out, but we still expect some softness in
other B2B
segments such as transportation.
Moderate Execution Risk
Between 2012 and 2015 Puma Energy spent around USD5bn on
maintenance and
expansionary capex and acquisitions, while EBITDA only grew to
USD667m in 2015
from USD532m in 2012. As part of its growth strategy, Puma
Energy's asset base
has continued to grow. We believe that moderate execution risk
remains embedded
in its strategy as some of the previous investments have yet to
positively
contribute to EBITDA. It has taken longer for some investments
to come
on-stream, while at the same time Puma Energy has been investing
in their
storage network, which although supportive of the company's
downstream business,
has not materially contributed to EBITDA.
We forecast that the company will continue to spend around
USD600m annually on
investments. Apart from maintenance capex of around USD100m, the
rest will be
used in green field projects as opposed to acquisitions of
performing assets.
This means a potential increase in project risk as they do not
immediately
contribute to EBITDA and they could experience delays.
Diversified with Leading Market Shares
Puma Energy is highly diversified by business, geography and
customer. It has a
unique integrated business model, with no direct peer on a
global basis.
However, some of these geographies are correlated, as the
company is highly
dependent on emerging markets. Around one third of EBITDA in
2015 was generated
in investment-grade countries, having fallen from close to 50%
in 2014, due to
expansion into more emerging market countries and also FX
impact. This should
recover to around 50% again as currencies stabilise and the
group continues to
diversify globally.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that oil products will
remain in demand
in developing markets due to their essential nature, therefore
enjoying limited
price elasticity.
Limited Oil Price Risk
Puma Energy hedges its physical supply. All of its supply stock
is either
pre-sold or hedged against price fluctuations. Therefore, in
evaluating leverage
and interest coverage ratios, Fitch excludes debt associated
with financing RMI
(such as refined oil products) and reclassifies the related
interest costs as
cost of goods sold. The differential between RMI-adjusted and
-unadjusted FFO
net leverage is around 0.5x - 1.0x, supporting the IDR at 'BB'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Volume growth of around 10%-15% p.a
-Downstream gross profit margin decreasing to around USD60/M3 by
2019
-Downstream contribution decreasing to around 80% of total gross
profit by 2019
-Around USD600m p.a. outlay for acquisitions and capex
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Enhanced business risk profile reflecting a successful
execution of growth
plans through acquisitions and greenfield projects, while
maintaining sufficient
geographic diversification
- Steady profitability and internal cash flow growth with
EBITDAR surpassing
USD1bn
- Free cash flow (FCF) /EBITDAR excluding expansionary capex
(cash conversion)
at or above 35% on a sustained basis
- FFO RMI-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x with evidence of
deleveraging on a
sustained basis
- Maintaining FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.5x (FY15: 2.4x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sharp deterioration in sales volume due to the competitive
or regulatory
environment or reflecting difficulties in integrating
acquisitions with EBITDAR
falling below USD500m
-FCF/EBITDAR excluding expansionary capex (cash conversion)
decreasing to 15% or
below on a sustained basis
- Continued debt-funded acquisitions/investments leading to FFO
RMI-adjusted net
leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Puma Energy's liquidity is adequate and was enhanced in May 2016
when the
company refinanced and increased its revolving credit lines to
USD1.55bn from
USD1.25bn. As of 30 June 2016 Puma Energy had cash and cash
equivalents of
USD325m and undrawn USD1.2bn credit lines (excluding the USD500m
shareholder
revolving credit facility) compared with USD400m of short-term
debt.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 6.5x of yearly operating
lease expenses
related to long term assets of USD123m.
An amount of USD25m has been deducted from cash as restricted
for debt service
purposes.
Fitch has excluded debt associated with financing RMI (such as
refined oil
products) and reclassified the related interest costs as cost of
goods sold.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
