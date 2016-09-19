(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Stichting
Elisabeth-TweeSteden Ziekenhuis in Tilburg Netherlands (ETZ)
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A' and a
Short-Term Local
Currency IDR of 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. This is the
first rating by Fitch of a not-for-profit hospital in the
Netherlands.
Fitch applies its not-for profit hospital criteria to determine
the standalone
ratings of ETZ and its public-sector entities criteria to add a
single-notch
uplift to the standalone credit profile. The standalone
assessment takes into
account several factors such as ETZ's organisation, strategy,
governance,
service area, quality and patient's safety as well as the
hospital's financial
profile with respect to liquidity and debt.
The one-notch uplift reflects our assessment of the limited
probability of
substitution as ETZ is one of the largest hospitals in the
Province of
Noord-Brabant and functions as a reference hospital in southern
Holland in
neurology or traumatology. Fitch has therefore assessed this
attribute as
stronger.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the strong market position of ETZ and high
per capita income
of its catchment area. ETZ is a major top clinic hospital in the
Netherlands,
with currently about 6,500 total employees, including 4,000
full-time employees,
as ETZ decided to maintain a high level of part-timers to
maximise employee
satisfaction. Located in the City of Tilburg, ETZ has a dominant
market position
in Midden Brabant, one of the four divisions of the Province of
Noord-Brabant.
With a GDP estimated at EUR100bn, Noord-Brabant is viewed as a
wealthy province
with a GDP per capita 34% above the EU average. Its unemployment
rate was 6.5%
in 2015, below the Netherlands' 6.9%. The City of Tilburg had a
total population
of 210 thousands inhabitants. Including surrounding cities the
population was
estimated at 300 thousands inhabitants, and grew about 6.2%
between 2000 and
2013, which is a positive rating factor. Additionally, its
ageing population
ensures demand for hospital services.
Another factor supporting the ratings is the stability of ETZ's
revenue. ETZ is
the merger of two large hospitals located both in the City of
Tilburg and a
smaller hospital in Waalwijk. Together, operating revenue almost
reached EUR500m
in 2015. The bulk of its revenues stem from insurance companies
although 79% is
sourced from only two insurance companies, resulting in
concentration. All Dutch
citizens must have healthcare insurance and Fitch assumes
insurance companies
are in a sound financial position to meet payment claims.
The ratings also take into account ETZ's financial performance.
ETZ reported an
EBITDA at 10.9% of its operating revenue in 2015, despite extra
costs related to
the merger that took place in 2015. Around 95% of its revenue
comes from swift
payments from insurance companies, thus relieving ETZ of the
need to maintain a
high level of cash. ETZ's debt has been declining to an
estimated EUR181m at
end-2015 while debt-to-EBITDA was only 3.3x. Debt may increase
to fund a new IT
system but Fitch does not project significant deterioration in
the hospital's
debt metrics. ETZ is well-capitalised, with equity and reserves
accounting for
about 30.7% of assets.
Given the size of the hospital and the absence of alternative
hospitals in its
catchment area, the possibility of having the services
transferred to other
hospitals is considered as remote and therefore Fitch has
assessed this
attribute as stronger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could result from:
-An improvement of the financial profile resulting from, in
particular, an
accumulation of substantial cash reserves representing 40% of
debt servicing, or
from an increase in operating margins.
- A reassessment of regulatory support leading to an increase in
the rating
uplift.
A downgrade could result from:
- An increase of operating expenditure not compensated by
insurance fees
combined with a structural increase of debt.
- A reassessment of regulatory support leading to a removal of
the rating
uplift.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
601 Av Diagonal Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 93 4678745
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 144 299134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
