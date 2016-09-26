(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Ghana's
USD750m six-year 9.25% senior unsecured notes a final rating of
'B'. The final
rating replaces the expected rating that Fitch assigned on 1
August 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is in line with Ghana's Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
(IDR), which was affirmed in March 2016 at 'B' with a Negative
Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Ghana's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: 23 March 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings- Effective from 20 August 2015 to 16 August
2016 (pub. 20 Aug
2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria - Effective from 12 August 2014 to 26
May 2016 (pub.
12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
