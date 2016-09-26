(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ghana's USD750m six-year 9.25% senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'B'. The final rating replaces the expected rating that Fitch assigned on 1 August 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Ghana's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default (IDR), which was affirmed in March 2016 at 'B' with a Negative Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Ghana's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Jermaine Leonard Director +852 2263 9830 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 68 Des Vouex Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Committee Chairperson Douglas Renwick Senior Director Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Committee: 23 March 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings- Effective from 20 August 2015 to 16 August 2016 (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria - Effective from 12 August 2014 to 26 May 2016 (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.