NEW YORK, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
ratings of Community
Health Systems, Inc. (CHS), including the 'B' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), on
Rating Watch Evolving. The ratings apply to $15.6 billion of
debt outstanding at
June 30, 2016. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Review Announced: CHS announced that the company has
retained advisors
to conduct a strategic review of its business. The Evolving
Watch reflects
uncertainty as to the credit profile implications of the outcome
of the review.
At this time, there are few details of the timing and likely
resolution of the
review. If the review does culminate in a transaction, the
effect on the ratings
will depend on the business profile implications and the
resultant capital
structure. Fitch believes there is also a heightened risk of
management
distraction during the review, which increases the likelihood of
a downgrade of
the ratings based on continued deterioration in operating
trends, particularly
organic growth in patient volumes.
Repositioning Hospital Portfolio: Prior to announcement of the
strategic review,
CHS was engaged in efforts to reposition its portfolio of
hospitals in larger
and faster-growing markets. Earlier in 2016, the company spun
off 38 hospitals
into a separate, publicly traded entity, and announced plans to
divest another
12 hospitals before the end of the year. Repositioning the
portfolio should help
CHS's organic volume growth by reducing exposure to lower acuity
patients. This
strategy is aligned with secular trends in healthcare delivery,
which are
resulting in more patients being treated in outpatient settings.
Persistent Operational Challenges: CHS acquired rival hospital
operator Health
Management Associates (HMA) in a 2014 deal that added about $7
billion of debt
to CHS's capital structure. Since the close of the transaction,
growth in EBITDA
has been hampered by operational issues at the HMA hospitals,
and ongoing
government investigations and lawsuits. In second quarter 2016
(2Q16), CHS
recognized a $1.4 billion goodwill impairment charge, reflecting
lower earnings
prospects for the company's hospitals than at the time of the
HMA acquisition.
Restructuring Proceeds Reduce Debt: Progress towards
deleveraging has been slow
since the HMA acquisition; total debt/EBITDA is about 6.4x,
versus 5.2x prior to
it. So far in 2016, CHS has paid down about $1.5 billion of debt
with the
proceeds from the spin-off of Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)
and the sale of a
minority interest in several hospitals in Las Vegas. This was
the first
substantial debt repayment since the HMA acquisition. Prior to
announcement of
the strategic review, management said CHS plans to divest
another 12 hospitals
before the end of 2016, and expects to apply the proceeds to
debt reduction. If
the company were to execute on those divestitures as planned,
Fitch would expect
debt to be about $2.3 billion lower at the close of 2016 versus
the January 2016
level, which is equal to about one-turn of EBITDA.
More Profitable Hospital Portfolio: Fitch's respective $2.38
billion and $2.26
billion EBITDA forecasts for CHS for 2016 and 2017 reflect the
loss of a
cumulative $380 million in EBITDA as a result of the company's
portfolio
pruning. The largest portion of EBITDA divested was the 38
hospitals involved in
the QHC spin-off.
Headwinds to Lower Acute Volumes: CHS's legacy hospital
portfolio is exposed to
rural markets and therefore headwinds to lower acuity patient
volumes. Volume
trends in these markets are highly susceptible to weak
macro-economic conditions
and seasonal influences on flu and respiratory cases. Health
insurers and
government payors have been increasing scrutiny of short-stay
admissions and
preventable hospital readmissions. CHS has made some headway in
turning around
the company's hospital industry-lagging volume trends, but these
challenges have
proven difficult to overcome.
Progress in Resolution of Legal Issues: CHS has been dealing
with government
investigations and lawsuits related to the issue of short-stay
hospital
admissions. CHS has made good progress in resolving the legal
issues facing the
legacy CHS hospitals, which did not involve financial fines
significant enough
to threaten financial flexibility and provided some comfort that
the scope of
the potential HMA fines or penalties will be similarly
manageable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CHS include:
--Top-line declines 5.3% and 8.7% in 2016 and 2017,
respectively, reflects
completed and planned hospital divestitures. Underlying
same-hospital growth of
2%-3% is driven primarily by pricing.
--EBITDA before deduction of non-controlling interest and
including equity
earnings of affiliates of $2.38 billion and $2.26 billion in
2016 and 2017,
respectively, assumes that operating EBITDA margin recovers
about 50 bps by the
end of 2017 versus the June 30, 2016 latest 12 months (LTM)
level, mostly as the
result of divesting less-profitable hospitals.
--Free cash flow (FCF) margin recovers to 1.4% in 2016 and 2.5%
in 2017,
benefiting from lower cash interest expense due to debt
repayment, and lower
capital intensity based on management's projections for capital
expenditures of
about 4% of revenues in 2016.
--The company divests another 12 hospitals in late 2016, raises
net proceeds of
$850 million and uses the cash to repay debt; thereafter, debt
levels are fairly
constant through the projection period assuming minimal cash
towards
acquisitions and share repurchases.
--Total debt/EBITDA is sustained between 6.0x and 6.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) considers CHS
maintaining
total debt/EBITDA at or below 6.5x, an operating EBITDA margin
of at least 12%
and an FCF margin of 1%-2%. A downgrade could result from
leverage sustained
above 6.5x and a breakeven FCF margin. Risks to the operating
outlook include
the inability of management to execute on operational
improvements necessary to
improve organic volume growth and profitability. This could be
evidenced by
difficultly completing the remaining planned divestitures and
associated debt
pay-down, negative growth in organic adjusted admissions, and/or
lack of
progress toward resolution of HMA's legal issues.]
LIQUIDITY
At June 30, 2016, sources of liquidity included $461 million of
cash on hand,
$935 million of available capacity on the senior secured credit
facility cash
flow revolver and LTM FCF of about $64 million. CHS's
EBITDA/interest paid is
solid for the 'B' rating category at 3.3x and the company had
adequate operating
cushion under the bank facility financial maintenance covenants,
one of which
requires net secured debt leverage maintained at or below 4.25x.
Despite a
forecasted decline in EBITDA, Fitch expects the company to
remain in compliance
with the financial maintenance covenants through the projection
period. Upcoming
debt maturities include the A/R facility maturing in 2017 with
$673 million
outstanding at June 30, 2016, and $1.5 billion in bank term
loans and $700
million of secured notes maturing in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Evolving Watch:
Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--IDR 'B'.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior secured notes 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B/RR4'.
The 'BB-/RR2' rating for CHS's secured debt (which includes the
bank term loans,
revolver and senior secured notes) reflects Fitch's expectations
for 72%
recovery under a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario. The 'B/RR4'
rating on CHS's
$6.1 billion senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's
expectations for principal
recovery of 36%.
In the U.S. healthcare sector, Fitch consistently uses a
going-concern approach
to valuation as opposed to assuming a liquidation value;
intrinsic value is
assumed to be greater than liquidation value for these
companies, implying that
the most likely outcome post-default would be reorganization
rather than
liquidation.
The going-concern cash flow (measured by EBITDA) estimate
assumes an initial
deterioration that provokes a default which is somewhat offset
by corrective
actions that would take place during restructuring. Fitch
assumes a 37% discount
to its 2016 forecasted EBITDA less distributions to
non-controlling interests of
$2.3 billion for CHS, resulting in a post-default cash flow
estimate of $1.4
billion.
Fitch applies a 7x multiple to CHS's post-default cash flow
estimate of $1.4
billion, resulting in a going concern enterprise value (EV) of
$10.1 billion.
The 7x multiple is based on observation of both recent
transactions/takeout and
public market multiples in the healthcare industry.
Administrative claims are
assumed to consume 10%, or about $1 billion of going concern EV,
which is a
standard assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard
in its analysis,
Fitch assumes that CHS would fully draw the $1 billion available
balance on its
bank credit revolver in a bankruptcy scenario and includes that
amount in the
claims waterfall.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the going-concern EV based
on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Fitch estimates EV
available for
claims of $9 billion, net of a standard assumption of 10% for
administrative
claims. At June 30 2016, about 60% of consolidated net revenue
resides in the
guarantor group, so Fitch assumes that 60% of the going-concern
EV, or $5.4
billion, is recovered by first-lien secured holders, leaving
$3.6 billion of
non-collateral value to be distributed to unsecured claimants.
Based on $9.5
billion of total secured claims (which includes the bank term
loans, revolver
and senior secured notes), the resulting first-lien secured
deficiency claim of
$4.1 billion is added to $6.1 billion of senior unsecured
claims, resulting in
$10.2 billion of total unsecured claims, recovery of which is
assumed on a pro
rata basis.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $59 million in non-cash
stock-based
compensation to the EBITDA calculation.
--Historical and projected EBITDA includes equity earnings of
affiliates. In
2015, Fitch included $63 million of equity earnings of
affiliates in its EBITDA
calculation.
