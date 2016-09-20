(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) The Russian government's fiscal
plans will be an
important focus of our sovereign rating assessment following
Sunday's
parliamentary elections, Fitch Ratings says. The vote sets the
stage for the
reintroduction of a medium-term fiscal framework and formal
fiscal rule that
should detail how the government plans to balance the budget.
Central Election Commission figures on Monday showed that, with
counting nearly
complete, the United Russia party had secured 54% of votes for
party lists and
won 203 of the 255 single-member constituencies, significantly
increasing its
majority. This was in line with our expectation that United
Russia would remain
the largest party. All parties represented in the Duma broadly
support President
Vladimir Putin.
We think the government is sensitive to popular disenchantment
over fiscal
consolidation that was introduced in response to lower oil
prices. It included
real wage and pension cuts and reduced discretionary spending
and subsidies.
This sentiment may have been reflected in a low turnout (below
50%) at the
polls. Suspending the three-year fiscal framework last year, and
the absence of
a 2016 budget, gave the government flexibility to respond to
popular concerns,
although fiscal policy was not loosened significantly in the
run-up to the
election.
The government has said it will reintroduce the three-year
framework in its 2017
budget due in October. This should provide more clarity on
fiscal reforms in
support of the authorities' target of balancing the budget by
2020 (assuming an
oil price of USD50/b), and on deficit financing plans once the
Reserve Fund has
been depleted (which we expect in 2017, although the National
Wealth Fund will
remain a source of liquid assets). Fitch forecasts oil to
average USD45/b in
2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
We think significant fiscal savings are achievable, although
some measures, such
as further pension and social payment reforms, lower subsidies
and higher income
taxes, would have social costs. Discussions about a new budget
rule, which would
save oil revenue when prices are above a certain level, may also
resume.
However, we think budget tightening measures will be less
aggressive than in
2014-2015 and there are implementation risks ahead of the March
2018
Presidential elections. We forecast a federal government deficit
of 3.9% of GDP
in 2016 and 2.8% in 2017.
Tight fiscal policy has contributed to weak growth, but high
frequency data
point to an improvement in 2Q16. A more stable rouble and
falling inflation has
facilitated monetary easing, with the Central Bank of Russia
(CBR) cutting its
key rate by 50bp to 10% on Friday following a 50bp cut in June.
The CBR said it
would not cut again this year, reinforcing our view that it will
build its
inflation-targeting credibility, and bolstering confidence that
the Russian
authorities can continue to manage the adjustment of external
finances to
cheaper oil.
The risk to Russia's 'BBB-'/Negative sovereign rating has
shifted from external
finances towards public finances. Continued commitment to
contain expenditure
and implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal framework
could result in
positive rating action. Failure to recover from recession,
coupled with
significant deviation from stated macroeconomic and fiscal
policy aims, would be
negative.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Charles Seville
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Emerging Europe Sovereign Credit Overview
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.