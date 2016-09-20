(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Pitney Bowes Inc. and its subsidiary Pitney
Bowes International
Holdings, Inc. (PBIH) at 'BBB-' and revised the Rating Outlook
to Negative from
Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Pitney Bowes Inc.'s
(PBI) $600
million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021. Net offering
proceeds are to
be used to repay $300 million of existing 6.125% preferred stock
callable in
October 2016 and for general corporate purposes including
potential debt
repayment.
A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this
release.
The Negative Outlook reflects PBI's gross leverage exceeding
Fitch's negative
rating threshold of 4.0x. Fitch would likely stabilize the
Outlook if the
company reduces leverage below 4.0x either through debt
repayment or EBITDA
growth. Although Fitch views actions taken by the company
including divesting
underperforming assets and consequent debt reduction as
positive, continued
headwinds in mailing and software contribute to the Negative
Outlook.
Fitch believes the ongoing secular issues will challenge the
company's ability
to maintain a credit profile indicative of an investment grade
rating. If these
issues continue over the near-term, Fitch will likely reconsider
the current
4.0x maximum total leverage threshold for the current rating,
which would
increase negative rating pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership: The ratings are supported by PBI's
significant and entrenched
market position in the core U.S. Mailing business, the necessity
of mail
equipment and services to conduct business across all
industries, and the
diversity of the company's customer base, from both an industry
and size
perspective.
Top Line Declines: Fitch continues to be concerned with overall
top-line
declines, driven by weakness in its small and medium-sized
business (SMB)
segment, although the declines have been moderating. In constant
currency
revenue, SMB ended the 2015 fiscal year down 5%, driven by
continuing declines
in installed meters and weakness in international markets. The
Enterprise
business was flat, as lower service revenue in production mail
was partially
offset by increased volumes in presort services. Digital
commerce solutions
increased 9%, driven by the acquisition of Borderfree, Inc. and
higher volume of
packages shipped from the U.K. Within Digital commerce, software
revenues
declined 10% on a reported basis in 2015 due to sales execution
issues.
Cyclical Pressures Compound Secular: Fitch believes secular
pressures accelerate
PBI's challenges, as customers could look to digital mailing as
a cost-reduction
mechanism, and choose to keep existing equipment. The
acceleration of digital
substitution for physical transaction mail results in reduced
need for PBI's
mailing equipment. Although the majority of PBI's revenue is not
directly tied
to mail volume, Fitch believes continued mail volume declines
will drive reduced
equipment needs, whether in terms of size, number or
functionality.
Transition Underway: Fitch views PBI's initiatives to position
itself more as a
digital services company positively, and they continue to show
traction. For FY
2015, Digital Commerce Solutions constituted 21% of total
revenue, up from 14%
in FY 2014. However, in the near term, these initiatives will be
challenged to
offset the declines in the high-margin North American mailing
segment. While
these initiatives could cannibalize existing physical business,
Fitch believes
such a strategy is unavoidable, given ongoing digital
substitution.
Conservative Financial Policy: Although PBI has stated its
commitment to
investment grade metrics, they have not publicly defined
metrics. Fitch believes
that various actions taken over the last few years demonstrate
PBI's commitment.
PBI has reduced its total debt (including preferred securities)
from $4.5
billion in 2011 to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2016. Unadjusted pro
forma gross
total leverage has declined from 4.7x in 2011 to approximately
4.3x and core
leverage has gone from 4.3x to approximately 3.9x pro forma for
the issuance
(assuming the remaining $300 million of net proceeds is used for
debt repayment
after the preferred stock is repaid).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PBI include:
--flat to low single digit top line improvement on a constant
currency basis;
--Minimal margin improvement as a majority of the company's
expected cost
savings have been realized;
--No material change to stated dividend;
--$215 million of share repurchases in 2016;
--Majority of maturities are refinanced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given the secular challenges facing the company, Fitch
does not expect
positive rating momentum in the near term. Sustainable revenue
growth driven by
the company's various product initiatives coupled with a
commitment to continue
reducing absolute levels of debt may drive positive rating
momentum.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Lack of traction in the company's digital initiatives and
other growth
businesses amid ongoing declines in the traditional physical
business;
--A change in the company's strategy indicating a willingness to
operate above
4.0x;
--Indications of a more aggressive financial policy.
LIQUIDITY
PBI's liquidity position at June 30, 2016 was solid, consisting
of $676 million
of cash on hand and an undrawn $1 billion revolving credit
facility maturing in
January 2020, which backstops the company's $1 billion
commercial paper program.
Liquidity is further supported by the company's annual FCF
generation.
Fitch calculates FY 2015 FCF at $180 million. Fitch's current
base case
projections estimate annual FCF at $150 million-$250 million for
the rating
horizon. Fitch's FCF calculation deducts PBI's common and
preferred dividend
payments and does not add back cash flows associated with
restructuring
payments, and tax payments related to sales of leveraged lease
assets. PBI faces
material annual maturities over the next several years. However,
Fitch
recognizes that the company can address a significant portion of
its maturities
organically with its pre-dividend FCF generation and accessing
the capital
markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. as follows:
--$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB-';
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Pitney Bowes
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
PBIH
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 19, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (pub.
13 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011906
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.