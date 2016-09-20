(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) assigned to Moody's Corporation (MCO). The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings follows at the end of
this release.
The company had approximately $3.4 billion of debt outstanding
as of June 30,
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Barriers to Entry: MCO's rating segment (Moody's Investors
Service; MIS)
operates with limited competitive threats as a leading Credit
Rating Agency
(CRA) with a meaningful and defensible share of the global
ratings business. The
global scale, significant infrastructure required to comply with
increasing
regulatory standards and long history of investor acceptance
serve as
impediments to new entrants. Fitch notes that brand, reputation,
and existing
coverage are self-reinforcing and generally a prerequisite to
win new
businesses, creating challenges for other CRAs outside the
largest three
agencies competing at the regional geographic and niche product
levels.
Entrenched Role of NRSROs: Nationally Recognized Statistical
Rating
Organizations' (NRSRO) ratings are codified within a number of
federal and state
regulations and statutes and are a critical element for asset
managers and
financial institutions to meet a variety of legal and regulatory
requirements.
Dodd Frank removed references to NRSROs in certain regulations
in order to
reduce the reliance and the required use of NRSROs' credit
ratings. However,
Fitch believes financial market participants will continue to
rely on credit
ratings given the absence of viable alternatives. Fitch also
believes NRSROs
will remain favored by investors compared to unregistered
agencies given the
more stringent oversight and compliance necessary to meet NRSRO
requirements.
Diversification: Fitch notes that MCO's MIS segment is dependent
on both dollar
volume and number of ratable debt issues, which tend to be
closely linked to the
health of the major economies as well as government fiscal and
monetary
policies. MIS generates recurring contractual annual fees to
monitor existing
ratings, mitigating the more volatile fees from new issuance. As
of year-end
2015, approximately 37% of MIS's reported revenue was recurring.
Fitch also
notes MCO's analytics segment (MA) accounts for more than 15% of
MCO's operating
income, with more than 70% of MA's sales comprised of recurring
revenue in 2015.
Conservative Leverage: MCO continues to target solid
investment-grade ratings
and historically has maintained Fitch-calculated unadjusted
gross leverage
around 2x. As of the LTM period ended June 30, 2016,
Fitch-calculated leverage
was 2.1x and Fitch expects no material change at the end of 2016
barring
material acquisitions. Free cash flow (FCF) margin (after
dividends) and
FCF-to-debt of 20.3% and 20.5%, respectively, are strong for a
'BBB+' rating.
There is flexibility to exceed the 2.5x target within the
current rating to
accommodate potential strategic M&A activity, as Fitch believes
MCO can delever
within 12-18 months given its FCF margin. While EBITDA margin
and FCF generation
could support slightly more leverage at the current rating, the
regulatory and
litigation event risk (discussed below) weighs upon the rating's
leverage
tolerance.
Share Repurchase and Dividends Growing: Management expects to
complete
approximately $1 billion in share repurchases in 2016. Dividends
have
consistently grown at a five-year CAGR of 26% through 2015.
Absent large
acquisition activity, Fitch expects FCF will continue to be
dedicated toward
shareholder returns. In addition, Fitch believes management will
issue debt to
support its capital allocation strategy to the extent leverage
remains within
the 2x-2.5x range.
Regulatory and Litigation Uncertainty: The ratings recognize
several potential
overhangs on MCO's credit profile, namely regulatory and
litigation-related
uncertainties. Fitch believes MCO carries a meaningful level of
liquidity,
providing financial flexibility to address regulatory and/or
litigation risk. In
addition, given the time it takes for legal and regulatory
matters to be
processed (cases can take years before a settlement may be
reached), MCO can
preserve additional liquidity if it believes a case may result
in a material
cash payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Moody's
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth;
--Stable EBITDA margins;
--Base case assumes that shareholder returns continue in the
form of share
repurchases and dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given the regulatory and litigation risk overhang,
Fitch does not
expect any positive near-term rating momentum. Fitch would
consider an upgrade
in the absence of material litigation or regulatory overhang,
diversification
increasing from MA's subscription revenue growth, and a stated
commitment to a
leverage target below 1.5x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--Acceleration of regulatory and litigation-related event risks
combined with
material operating or financial metric deterioration;
--Any debt financing transaction that drove unadjusted gross
leverage over 2.5x,
without the expectation of delevering below 2.5x within 12 to 18
months.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's liquidity is strong and supported by approximately $400
million of
readily available cash and short-term investments as of June 30,
2016, $1
billion in revolving credit facilities (all of which was
available as of June
30, 2016) and expected FCF generation. MCO's revolver, which
provides liquidity
backup to its $1 billion CP program, matures in May 2020.
Scheduled maturities
are well-laddered and manageable considering that expected FCF
generation,
reliable market access and backup liquidity all add to Moody's
overall financial
flexibility. Moody's next scheduled maturity is not until 2017
when $300 million
of unsecured notes come due.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 19, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
