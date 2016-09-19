(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 19 (Fitch) (This is a correction of a release
published
earlier today. It clarifies that the Rating Outlook for HCC's
operating
subsidiaries remains Negative rather than being revised to
Negative from
Stable.)
Fitch Ratings-Chicago-16 September 2016: Fitch Ratings has
affirmed HCC
Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (HCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings for HCC's operating subsidiaries at 'AA-' with a
Negative Outlook.
A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action aligns HCC's operating company IDR to that
of its parent's
(Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.; IFS rated 'A+'/Negative Outlook)
core operating
companies, but allows the IFS rating to be one notch above the
core operating
companies of Tokio Marine.
The Tokio Marine operating company 'A+' IFS rating is
constrained by the
Japanese operations' exposure to country risks in Japan, which
Fitch views as
only indirectly impacting U.S.-based HCC. Japan has a local
currency sovereign
rating of 'A' with a Negative Outlook.
Fitch believes that Tokio Marine's ownership does not alter
HCC's stand-alone
rating profile and has only a modest influence on the management
of HCC, similar
to past U.S. based acquisitions Tokio Marine has made, such as
Delphi Financial
Group, Inc. (Delphi), which was acquired for $2.7 billion in
2012, and
Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp. (Philadelphia), which
was acquired for
$4.5 billion in 2008. Fitch considers HCC to be 'Very Important'
in terms of
strategic fit to Tokio Marine and may migrate to 'Core' over
time.
Fitch's ratings reflect HCC's consistent and disciplined
underwriting practices,
conservative capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and
niche in several
specialty insurance markets. The ratings also reflect
potentially increased
earnings volatility from crop insurance and property treaty
reinsurance.
HCC reported a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 87.9% for
first half 2016,
which represents a modest deterioration over first half 2015's
result of 86.7%.
The deterioration was primarily attributable to growth in crop
insurance.
While HCC's financial leverage ratio remained flat at
approximately 19% for
first half 2016 the fixed charge coverage ratio of almost 48x
improved
significantly over prior period due to significantly lower
interest rates on the
company's new debt which bears an interest rate of sub 200 bps.
Fitch recognizes there are several synergies between the Tokio
Marine companies;
for example, HCC investments are expected to leverage Delphi's
investment
experience, reinsurance structures can be modified to leverage
efficiencies, and
the potential for cross selling of products.
Fitch will likely compress holding company notching if any
further downgrades to
the IFS ratings occur therefore the outlook on the holding
company is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A downgrade of Tokio Marine's operating company operating
company IDR.
--A material change in operating profile.
--A reduction in operating performance.
Fitch believes it is unlikely that any potential future
downgrade of the HCC
ratings would be to levels lower than those of the parent.
Fitch views a near-term rating upgrade as unlikely, but an
upgrade of parent
Tokio Marine's IDR could result in an upgrade to HCC's ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
American Contractors Indemnity Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
Houston Casualty Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
United States Surety Company
--IFS ratings of 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011882
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.