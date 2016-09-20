(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-/RR2' rating to
Brinker International, Inc.'s (Brinker; NYSE: EAT) new $350
million guaranteed
senior unsecured notes due 2024. Fitch has also upgraded
Brinker's amended and
extended upsized credit facility to 'BBB-/RR2' from 'BB+/RR4'.
The ratings on
the existing $550 million non-guaranteed unsecured notes were
affirmed at
'BB+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
The upgrade to the credit facility follows the Sept. 13, 2016
amendment which
added a guarantee from its Brinker Texas and Brinker Florida
operating
subsidiaries. Brinker also increased the size of the revolver to
$1 billion
versus $750 million, extended the maturity date on $890 million
of the total to
Sept. 12, 2021, and raised the maximum adjusted leverage
covenant, which is
based on 6x rent, to 4.25x from 3.5x. The remaining $110 million
(the
non-extended maturity) portion of the credit facility will
mature on March 12,
2020. Brinker also The new unsecured notes are guaranteed by the
same
subsidiaries as the amended and extended credit facility.
Net proceeds from the issuance will be used to repurchase up to
$300 million of
the common stock and repay up to $50 million of outstanding
indebtedness under
the company's revolving credit facility.
The assignment of the RRs reflects Fitch's 'Recovery Ratings and
Notching
Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates issuers' criteria dated
April 5, 2016,
which allows for the assignment of Recovery Ratings (RRs) for
issuers with IDRs
in the 'BB' category. The 'RR2' Recovery Rating on Brinker's
guaranteed
unsecured debt and credit facility reflects the seniority of the
debt given the
guarantees put in place. The 'RR4' on Brinker's non-guaranteed
unsecured debt
reflects Fitch's view that recovery on this debt would be
average.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Brinker's ratings continue to reflect Chili's Bar & Grill's
(Chili's) top 3
market position in U.S. casual dining and healthy operating cash
flow. Brinker
has had a strong track record of positive comp growth, improved
profitability,
and strong free cash flow (FCF) through fiscal 2015.
Chili's represented 97% of Brinker's 1,660 restaurants at June
29, 2016;
therefore, the strength of the brand is an important indicator
of Brinker's
credit profile. Brinker strives to keep the brand competitive
and relevant in
order to maintain share. However, system-wide comps have been
negative for four
straight quarters, declining 2.2% in the latest quarter and 1.9%
for the fiscal
year ended June 29, 2016. Fitch views an outsized exposure to
oil-producing
states, which are experiencing economic weakness, and the
transition from direct
marketing to the My Chili's Rewards loyalty program as key
contributors.
Fitch believes Brinker has effectively isolated challenges at
Chili's. In order
to reignite comp growth, Brinker is revamping its loyalty
program, increasing
marketing spend, enhancing value offerings, and adding more
culinary innovation.
While gradual improvement is anticipated, comps could remain
negative in fiscal
2017 given continued economic weakness in oil-producing states,
the highly
competitive restaurant environment, and recent declines in
restaurant traffic.
Pro forma total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is 3.8x compared to 3.3x
for the fiscal
year ended June 29, 2016. Fitch projects total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will
approximate 4.0x in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Brinker
include:
--Comps decline 1% in fiscal 2017, before returning to positive
low single
digits;
--Operating margin declines to below 10% in fiscal 2017 and
2018, from 10.7% in
fiscal 2016;
--FCF approximates $150 million in fiscal 2017, versus $208
million in fiscal
2016, reflecting EBITDA declining from $506 million to around
$460 million;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR rising to around 4x
in fiscal 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Consistently positive comps at Chili's with traffic trends at
least in line
with the industry;
--A commitment to maintain total adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the
3.0x - 3.5x range.
This is not anticipated in the near term given the change in
financial policy.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A lack of improvement in comps and higher than expected margin
contraction;
--Capital allocation policies that remain biased towards
shareholders, despite
weak operating performance and increased leverage;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above 4.0x.
LIQUIDITY
At June 29, 2016, Brinker had $31 million of cash and $220
million of revolver
availability. Brinker's nearest upcoming maturity is the $250
million 2.6% notes
due 2018, which Fitch anticipates will be refinanced.
Fitch projects Brinker will generate roughly $150 million in
fiscal 2017, versus
$208 million in fiscal 2016. Capex is expected to approximate
$110 million -
$120 million in fiscal 2017, versus $113 million in fiscal 2016.
Dividends are
projected to track Brinker's 40% of earnings payout target. Most
of the
company's FCF is expected to be used for share repurchases.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+';
--Amended and extended guaranteed senior unsecured bank credit
upgraded to
'BBB-/RR2' from 'BB+/RR4';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes assigned 'BBB-/RR2' ratings;
--Unguaranteed senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB+/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 11, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
