(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB+' to
Sun Life Financial Inc.'s (SLF) C$1 billion issuance of 3.05%
fixed/floating
subordinated unsecured debentures due 2028.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This new issue is rated equivalent to the ratings of SLF's
existing subordinated
unsecured debt. The net proceeds will be used for general
corporate purposes of
SLF, which may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment
of
indebtedness.
SLF's financial leverage ratio (FLR) was modest at 14.4% and
total leverage at
23.5% as of June 30, 2016. Pro forma FLR and total leverage
remain within
Fitch's expectations for the rating category at approximately
17.7% and 26.5%,
respectively.
SLF's ratings reflect its strong capitalization, improved
earnings and
fixed-charge coverage, solid asset quality and stable operating
profile. The
ratings also reflect the company's leading market position in
Canada and
continued growth in the U.S. and emerging Asian markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Consistent maintenance of fixed-charge coverage, excluding the
net impact of
market factors, of over 10x;
--Sustained improvement in underlying and reported profitability
with a ROE
maintained above 12%;
--Stable balance sheet fundamentals evidenced by an MCCSR ratio
at or above 220%
and financial leverage below 20%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in fixed-charge coverage, excluding the net impact
of market
factors, to below 6x;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position, including
the MCCSR ratio falling below 200%;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--A large acquisition that involves execution and integration
risk or impacts
the company's leverage and capitalization.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
--3.05% subordinated debentures due 2028 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates the SLF entities as follows:
Sun Life Financial, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--5.7% senior notes due 2019 'A-';
--4.57% senior notes due 2021 'A-';
--4.38% subordinated debentures due 2022 'BBB+';
--5.59% subordinated debentures due 2023 'BBB+';
--2.77% subordinated debentures due 2024 'BBB+';
--2.60% subordinated debentures due 2025 'BBB+';
--3.10% subordinated debentures due 2026 'BBB+';
--5.4% subordinated debentures due 2042 'BBB+';
--4.75% noncumulative preferred shares, series 1, 'BBB-';
--4.8% noncumulative preferred shares, series 2, 'BBB-';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 3, 'BBB-';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 4, 'BBB-';
--4.5% noncumulative preferred shares, series 5, 'BBB-';
--2.275% noncumulative preference shares series 8R, 'BBB-';
--2.075% (floating rate) noncumulative preference shares series
9QR, 'BBB-';
--3.9% noncumulative preference shares series 10R, 'BBB-';
--4.25% noncumulative preference shares series 12R 'BBB-'.
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada
--IFS ratings 'AA-';
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--6.30% subordinated notes due 2028 'A'.
Sun Life Capital Trust
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 7.093%
series B, 'A-';
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 5.863%
Series 2009-1, 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
James Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 18, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective May 17, 2016 to Sept.
15, 2016 (pub. 17
May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.