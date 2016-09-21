(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based E.Sun
Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(twn)' and its
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ESS is a wholly
owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of
which the
principle and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank (ESB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the
group, which is
mainly driven by that of ESB. Fitch views ESS as a core
subsidiary of ESFHC and
ESFHC is legally obliged to assist ESS when it falls into
financial difficulty.
ESS remains highly integrated with the group in brand sharing,
liquidity,
capital planning and risk management. Its brokerage franchise
will continue to
grow through cross-selling to ESB's larger customer base.
ESFHC remains a bank-centric holding company, with ESB
accounting for over 90%
of group earnings. ESB has been consolidating its market
positions in SME
lending and fee -based credit card and wealth management
businesses in recent
years. The strengthening franchise would help to mitigate the
slowdown in
economic growth and the growing pressure on profitability.
Return on assets
improved to 0.83% annualised in 1H16 (versus 0.72% in 2015) due
to stronger fee
income generation and lower credit costs, and remained above the
sector average
of 0.65%.
ESB's asset quality has been well managed, with impaired loan
ratio remaining
low at 0.6% at end 1H16. Fitch expects the bank's prudent
underwriting standards
and seasoned experience in SME lending to help maintain asset
quality. Fitch
expects the bank to maintain adequate capitalisation against its
risk profile.
Its consolidated Fitch Core Capital ratio was around 10.3% at
end 1H16, after
adjusting for higher capital charges for mortgages in Taiwan,
and is comparable
to that of similarly rated regional peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ESS' ratings are sensitive to changes in the risk profile of
ESFHC and
ultimately ESB. Downgrade drivers will most likely come from
significant
deterioration in ESB's risk profile, as a result of excessive
risk-taking in
more challenging economic conditions, locally or in the region.
Ratings upside
is limited as significant improvement in ESB's balance-sheet
strength is less
likely in the near term.
A Credit Update on ESS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
