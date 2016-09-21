(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)' and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. ESS is a wholly owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of which the principle and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank (ESB). KEY RATING DRIVERS ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the group, which is mainly driven by that of ESB. Fitch views ESS as a core subsidiary of ESFHC and ESFHC is legally obliged to assist ESS when it falls into financial difficulty. ESS remains highly integrated with the group in brand sharing, liquidity, capital planning and risk management. Its brokerage franchise will continue to grow through cross-selling to ESB's larger customer base. ESFHC remains a bank-centric holding company, with ESB accounting for over 90% of group earnings. ESB has been consolidating its market positions in SME lending and fee -based credit card and wealth management businesses in recent years. The strengthening franchise would help to mitigate the slowdown in economic growth and the growing pressure on profitability. Return on assets improved to 0.83% annualised in 1H16 (versus 0.72% in 2015) due to stronger fee income generation and lower credit costs, and remained above the sector average of 0.65%. ESB's asset quality has been well managed, with impaired loan ratio remaining low at 0.6% at end 1H16. Fitch expects the bank's prudent underwriting standards and seasoned experience in SME lending to help maintain asset quality. Fitch expects the bank to maintain adequate capitalisation against its risk profile. Its consolidated Fitch Core Capital ratio was around 10.3% at end 1H16, after adjusting for higher capital charges for mortgages in Taiwan, and is comparable to that of similarly rated regional peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES ESS' ratings are sensitive to changes in the risk profile of ESFHC and ultimately ESB. Downgrade drivers will most likely come from significant deterioration in ESB's risk profile, as a result of excessive risk-taking in more challenging economic conditions, locally or in the region. Ratings upside is limited as significant improvement in ESB's balance-sheet strength is less likely in the near term. A Credit Update on ESS will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.