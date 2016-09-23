(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed German life
insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen's (LV 1871)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative.
The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty over whether LV 1871
can maintain its
current capitalisation given increased asset/liability
management (ALM) risk due
to continuing low interest rates, and whether LV 1871 can
continue to achieve
reinvestment rates higher than liability guarantees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects LV 1871's strong business position in German
disability
insurance and solid capitalisation. Fitch's view on the
company's capitalisation
is based on both the level of the regulatory solvency ratio and
our own internal
risk-based measures. These factors are offset by the small size
of the company,
which limits diversification, and also by increased ALM risk due
to low
reinvestment rates and ZZR costs, which is driving the Negative
Outlook.
LV 1871 is one of the top 10 insurers in Germany's disability
market. Due to a
large proportion of underwritten disability business, the
company is
well-positioned to mitigate the impact of low yields. This is
because
underwriting earnings from its disability business can help to
meet guaranteed
interest rate payments for the traditional savings business,
which Fitch views
positively.
LV 1871 scored 'extremely strong' (2014: 'very strong') in
Fitch's Prism
factor-based model (Prism FBM), based on end-2015 financials.
Fitch expects LV
1871 to maintain this score at end-2016. The group regulatory
Solvency I margin
was 212% at end-2015 (2014: 176%). We expect LV 1871 to report a
strong Solvency
II ratio of more than 200% without transitional measures at
end-2016 and a
stable trend for 2017 if yields remain at current levels.
For 1H16 LV 1871's reinvestment rate for fixed income
investments exceeded the
rate needed to service policyholder guarantees, which we expect
to continue for
the rest of the year. We expect LV 1871 to maintain a reasonable
buffer between
the running yield in its fixed income portfolio and the rate
needed to service
guarantees. However, the buffer may come under pressure if
interest rates
decline further.
Fitch believes that LV 1871's ability to build additional
capital is constrained
by ZZR costs and by profitability suffering from the low
investment rates.
However, in 2015 LV 1871's growth in funds for future
appropriation was stronger
than balance sheet growth, and the insurer's capitalisation
improved.
In 2015, LV 1871's reinvestment rate was higher than the rate
needed to service
the liability guarantees. LV 1871 reported a stable net
investment return of
4.5% in 2015, which was in line with the German life sector
average (2015:
4.5%). We expect LV 1871's investment return to be stable in
2016.
LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer and directly owns
100% of its
insurance subsidiaries: LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871
Pensionsfonds AG,
Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG. At
end-2015 the
consolidated group had total assets of EUR6.9bn (2014: EUR6.5bn)
and reported
gross written premiums of EUR837m (2014: EUR829m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded if LV 1871's Prism FBM score
weakens to 'very
strong' for a sustained period, if Fitch expects reinvestment
rates for fixed
income investments to be below liability guarantees on a
sustained basis or if
the group's strong franchise in the disability line
deteriorates.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if LV 1871 maintains
reinvestment rates
higher than liability guarantees and an 'extremely strong' Prism
FBM score for a
sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
