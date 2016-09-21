(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
the ratings of
EnTie Commercial Bank (EnTie), Far Eastern International Bank
(FEIB), King's
Town Bank (KTB), Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (SCSB),
Taichung
Commercial Bank (Taichung), and Taipei Star Bank (TSB). The
Rating Outlooks are
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The ratings of the aforementioned are driven by their intrinsic
credit profiles.
The affirmation of the banks' ratings and the Stable Outlooks
reflect Fitch's
expectation that their enhanced risk buffers will help them to
withstand rising
pressures on earnings and asset quality emanating from the
economic slowdown in
Taiwan and China and softening property market in Taiwan. Like
most other banks,
these six banks' interest margins narrowed or fee income growth
slowed in 2015
or 1H16, following four rate cuts by Taiwan's central bank since
September 2015
and reduced customers' appetite for loans and wealth management
services. The
six banks' impaired loans or charge-offs increased modestly in
1H16. Fitch
believes their manageable exposures to the property sector and
offshore market,
and the low interest rates will help contain risks of rising
credit losses.
SCSB and KTB are rated relatively higher at 'A-/AA(twn)' and
'BBB/A+(twn)',
based on their above-average balance sheet strength and
financial performance.
SCSB has sound risk buffers and satisfactory earnings, backed by
its
long-established SME clients and Greater China franchise through
its subsidiary
in Hong Kong, Shanghai Commercial Bank, and major partner in
China, Bank of
Shanghai. KTB maintains superior capital generation and a stable
risk profile
through its consistent strategy to reduce concentration by
diversifying into
overseas bonds and to pursue cautious lending by developing
niche markets.
Fitch considers the remaining four banks' capitalisation to be
more vulnerable
to cyclical downturns, largely due to their modest internal
capital generation.
They have higher credit concentration, in terms of single
borrower lending
(EnTie), mortgages (TSB and FEIB) or property-related sectors
(Taichung).
Taichung and TSB are rated lower. Taichung has higher risk
appetite in property
exposures and weaker asset quality than peers with an impaired
loan ratio of
2.6% at end-1H16 (Fitch-rated banks' average: 1.2%). TSB's risk
profile is
stable and its balance sheet strength adequate, despite being
small in size.
TSB's business scope constrains profitability, which is
structurally weaker than
that of its peers.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are
driven by the
respective banks' systemic importance. SCSB, FEIB, KTB and
Taichung have SRs of
4 or 5, reflecting their modest systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EnTie, FEIB, and Taichung's Basel II-compliant subordinated
debts are rated one
notch below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect their
subordinated
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
mechanism.
FEIB and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debts are
rated two notches
below the banks' National Long-Term Ratings (which are anchored
by their
respective VRs) to reflect the bonds' limited recovery
prospects. The
bondholders would risk significant loss at the point of
non-viability, when
common equity capital would be very low, resulting in a very
thin
loss-absorption buffer. At the point of non-viability, which is
reached upon
government receivership, regulatory order for resolution or
liquidation, the
bonds would be ranked equally with common shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch believes that these six banks' ratings will be most
sensitive to any
significant increase in risk appetite in pursuit of yield, which
would
compromise credit standards, and material deterioration in asset
quality arising
from a sharp correction in housing price. Any excessive
risk-taking in emerging
markets in Asia could also lead to negative rating action on
SCSB and FEIB.
Meanwhile, failure to execute its current strategy or a change
in senior
management could also have downward rating pressure on KTB.
Rating upside prospects for all six banks are muted given the
likely prolonged
economic slowdown, which would put pressure on profitability and
asset quality.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity of the Taiwan government to provide timely
support to these
banks. An upgrade of Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Positive) is
less likely to
affect the SRs or SRFs due to their modest systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings of EnTie, FEIB, and Taichung are
broadly sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect their VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
EnTie:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
FEIB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Convertible bond affirmed at Long-Term Rating of 'BBB-' and
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A(twn)'.
KTB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
SCSB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Taichung:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'
TSB:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Cherry Huang, CFA (FEIB and SCSB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (KTB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Clark Wu (TSB and Taichung)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Shirley Hsu (Entie)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Secondary Analysts
Cherry Huang (TSB, KTB, EnTie)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Jenifer Chou (SCSB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Taichung, FEIB)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011963
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
