(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Negative
Outlooks. Its
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F3' and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(tur)' with Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Istanbul's solid operating performance,
which we expect
to continue, despite heightened risks to the political stability
after a failed
coup, significant FX risk and increasing, large capex until 2019
before the next
local elections, due to Istanbul's well diversified and well
above-average local
economy.
The Negative Outlooks reflects the Outlook on Turkey
(BBB-/Negative/F3) as
Istanbul's IDRs are aligned with those of the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch projects Istanbul to post strong, albeit declining,
operating margins in
the high 40s in 2016-2018 (5Y median at 60%). We expect
operating margins to
fall on the back of a slower national economy in 2016 and higher
operating
expenditure ahead of the local elections in 2019.
Fitch expects the national economy to slow down sharply in 3Q16
before
stabilising over in 2017. Consequently, we forecast a 10% yoy
nominal growth of
the tax revenues for Istanbul in 2016-2018 (5Y median at 16%).
Despite heightened risks to the macro economic environment Fitch
expects overall
local economic growth to support Istanbul's operating
performance in the medium
term. By end-2Q16, the city had achieved a reported 52% of its
budgeted
operating revenue for the whole year, reflecting continued
robust local economic
growth.
In line with Fitch's expectations, Istanbul budgeted for
2016-2018 higher debt
financing of its ongoing and planned large scale public
transport projects. We
forecast the push for large capex before local elections will
worsen the budget
deficit before debt variation on average by 10% in 2016-2018,
which is
credit-negative if it continues beyond our forecast period of
2016-2018..
However, expected solid operating margins should support direct
risk-to-current
balance at below two years during 2016-2018.
Fitch expects Istanbul to continue to increase intercompany
borrowing at zero
cost from its water management affiliate ISKI to TRY3.3bn at
end-2018, from
TRY2.26bn at end-2015, for which payment is postponed. We expect
this debt will
be netted against the sale of ISKI assets that belong to
Istanbul and we
classify this debt as direct risk. Accordingly Fitch projects
direct
risk-to-current revenue to increase on average to 82.4% at
end-2019 from 79.5%
at end-2015.
Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of
elevated financial
volatility as 97% of its debt at end-2015 was foreign
currency-denominated and
unhedged, up from 95% in 2014. Istanbul has been increasing its
FX borrowing due
to high domestic interest rates and the short-term maturity
profile of domestic
loans.
Fitch expects direct debt to increase to TRY6.3bn at end-2018,
from TRY4.7bn at
end-2015, equal to 51% of current revenue. Fitch expects the
debt-to-current
balance to remain slightly over one year in 2016-2018, but well
below the
weighted average maturity of its debt stock of 8.9 years.
Istanbul's lender
portfolio consists mainly of multilateral banks and
international and domestic
commercial banks.
Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing on average
25.5% of the
country's gross value added in 2006-2012 (latest available
statistics). Rapid
urbanisation and continued immigration flows challenge the
province with a
continued need for infrastructure investments. In 2015, the
population grew 2%
yoy to 14.7 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings would prompt a
downgrade of Istanbul's
ratings. Material deterioration of the debt servicing capacity
of the city, as a
result of persistent financial instability and further
depreciation of the
Turkish lira, or a deterioration of the budget deficit before
debt to more than
15% of total revenues (2015: 6.9%) could also prompt a
downgrade, although this
is not Fitch's base case scenario.
