(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB', National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National
Short-Term Rating at
'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook on the IDR and the National Long-Term
Rating is Stable.
The senior unsecured ratings are affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'. Fitch
has subsequently
withdrawn the ratings.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
(including by CRA definition regional or local authorities of a
state) reviews
is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a
published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. The next review of CoJ's
ratings was
scheduled on 02 December 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of CoJ's low debt over
the medium term,
robust budgetary performance by international standards,
conservative financial
management aimed at maintaining high levels of liquidity and
potential national
support in light of its important status as the largest city in
South Africa
(BBB-/BBB/Stable).
The ratings also take into account potential pressure on revenue
generation
stemming from a slowing economy amid structural features of high
unemployment
and rapid demographic growth.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of CoJ for commercial
reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage for
CoJ.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Evaluating Third-Party Partial Credit Guarantees
(pub. 11 Jul
2016)
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012114
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.