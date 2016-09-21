(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: All In: Global Gaming Handbook
(Third Edition)
here
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) The Las Vegas Strip is a bright
spot among global
gaming markets, outpacing both the U.S. regional gaming markets
and Macau,
according to the third edition of Fitch Ratings'
"All In: Global Gaming Handbook."
"The Las Vegas Strip continues to be the blue chip among global
gaming markets,"
says Alex Bumazhny, Senior Director, U.S. Corporates. "Without
any major new
supply coming to the Strip through at least 2019, Strip
operators will be able
to take advantage of increased convention attendance, airline
capacity and
domestic gaming to drive RevPAR growth."
While Baccarat weakness has pressured operators with exposure to
Asian gaming,
overall gaming revenues on the strip are down just 0.6%
year-to-date. Longer
term, openings of the $4 billion Resorts World Las Vegas and
Crown's Alon Las
Vegas should help to reinvigorate the Strip, ending a nine year
dry spell since
the Cosmopolitan opened in 2010.
By contrast, Macau's gaming revenues have bottomed after a 44%
cumulative
decline since the peak reached in mid-2014. While recent
openings of the
Parisian and Wynn Palace raise the risk of cannibalization for
existing
operators, mid-single digit growth could be a reality in 2017
and beyond.
The mature U.S. regional gaming markets have the most
challenging outlook due to
a difficult demographic shift and competition from other
entertainment and
gambling offerings. Low single-digit gaming revenue growth in
early 2016 gave
way to 0% YoY same-store growth in 2Q.
Increasingly, individual regional markets are becoming more
differentiated. As
the Northeast ramped up, the Midwest passed its saturation point
and low oil
prices put a damper on the southern markets. While positive
economic indicators
are encouraging, these markets face long-term headwinds from a
proliferation of
gambling alternatives and uncertain retirement prospects for
baby boomers.
The "All In: Global Gaming Handbook" is a convenient, timely and
comprehensive
reference for gaming investors, which includes Fitch's outlooks
supplemented
with tables and charts for the U.S. regional markets, the Las
Vegas Strip, Macau
and gaming suppliers. "All In" also contains issuer-specific
sections for 16
major gaming issuers.
The current edition adds issuer-specific segments for Pinnacle
Entertainment,
Inc. and Aristocrat Leisure, Ltd; takeaways and photos from
Fitch's recent trip
to Macau; and questions the agency believes investors should ask
management
teams.
The full report, "All In: Global Gaming Handbook," is available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
