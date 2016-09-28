(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust here SYDNEY, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust's automotive-backed fixed- and floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive lease and loan receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing). The ratings are as follows: USD100.00m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+(EXP)sf' USD175.00m Class A-2 (a & b) notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable USD140.00m Class A-3 (a & b) notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable USD85.00m Class A-4 (a & b) notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD15.12m Class B notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD83.18m Seller notes: 'NR(EXP)sf' The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust. The latter is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security deed. The collateral backing the SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust transaction is of similar credit quality to prior pools securitised under the SMART programme. The pool has weighted-average seasoning of 7.5 months and an average receivable size of AUD33,317. Novated contracts contributed to the relatively low arrears levels on prior SMART transactions and make up 50.5% of the current transaction pool. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Quality Receivables: Historical gross losses by quarterly vintage for novated leases (cars) range from 0.3% to 1.5%; non-novated leases (cars) from 1.0% to 3.2%; trucks 0.5%-5.0%; and consumer 0.8%-4.0%. The gross loss base-case for consumer loans has been reduced from 5.0% to 4.0%. Macquarie Leasing has originated consumer loans directly to individual retail consumers since 2008. Delinquencies more than 30 days have traditionally tracked below 1.0% for Macquarie Leasing's book. Sufficient Enhancement: The SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust transaction incorporates a sequential pay/pro-rata pay structure, consistent with prior transactions. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) to the 'AAAsf' notes totals 13.0%. Pro-rata paydown will commence when hard CE reaches 18.9%. Overall, CE is sufficient to cover Fitch's 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf' stressed cumulative net loss assumptions in all Fitch scenarios. Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity support is provided by the liquidity reserve and will ensure stable cash flows for the required payments. The reserve will initially be funded by Macquarie Bank Limited (A/Stable/F1) at AUD7.6m on the closing date and subsequently the greater of: 1) 1.0% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes for that payment date; and 2) AUD300,000. Balloon Loans in Portfolio: The pool comprises amortising principal and interest lease and loan receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon by original balance is 20.7%. EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base-case, which could result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust to increased gross default levels and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found the Class A-4 notes displayed sensitivity to increased defaults, showing downgrades of one notch under Fitch's moderate (25% increase) and two notches (AA-sf) under Fitch's severe default (50% increase) scenario. The Class B notes ratings' were also sensitive to increased defaults, with the rating declining by one notch under the severe scenarios. When subject to reduced recovery rates, all rated notes remain stable under mild (10% decrease), moderate (25% decrease) and severe (50% decrease) scenarios. The analysis also showed that under a combination of moderate and severe default and recovery scenarios, the Class A-4 notes would be downgraded to AA+sf and AA-sf, respectively. The Class B notes' rating declined to Asf under the moderate combination scenario and declined to Asf under the severe combination scenario. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Fitch was provided with Form ABS Due Diligence-15E (Form 15E) as prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The third-party due diligence described in Form 15E focused on agreeing data fields provided in the pool data to source documents. Fitch considered this information in its analysis and it did not have an effect on Fitch's analysis or conclusions. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions, dated 31 May 2016. DATA ADEQUACY Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed the results of a third party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information and concluded that there were no findings that affected the rating analysis. As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of Macquarie Leasing's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates it is adequately reliable. Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding presale report, SMART ABS Series 2016-2US Trust, published today. VARIATIONS FROM CRITERIA The class B notes have 11% subordination in the form of the Seller notes; the breakeven net-loss for a AAAsf rated note is 10.9%. The class B notes pass the AAAsf stresses within the cash flow model, however, Fitch has not assigned a rating higher than AAsf to the class B notes due to the transaction's inability to switch off the pro-rata paydown other than at call. The level of structural credit enhancement will not increase above 18.9% for the class A notes and 16.0% for the class B notes during the pro-rata paydown period. The class B note is also sensitive to increases in defaults and decreases in recovery rates with a AAAsf rating. This is a variation from the Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, as the difference between the assigned and model indicated ratings in greater than one notch. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: -loan-by-loan data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at 1 September 2016 -loss and recovery data provided by Macquarie Leasing as at 1 September 2016 -transaction documentation provided by Allen & Overy, the issuer's counsel. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Contacts: Primary Analyst Courtney Miller Associate Director Phone +612 8256 0347 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia Secondary Analyst Brenden Asplin Associate Director Phone +612 8256 0340 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director Phone +612 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 19 Aug 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012283 ABS Due Diligence Form 15E 1 here ?pr_id=1012283&flm_nm=15e_1012283_1.pdf Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001