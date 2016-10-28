(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Beijing Capital Group Company Limited's (BCG) Long-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed BCG's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. BCG's standalone 'BB+' rating is based on the credit profiles of its three key business divisions - infrastructure, environmental protection and real estate. The Negative Outlook reflects the weakened credit profile of the environmental protection segment, which is partially mitigated by the improving real estate segment. BCG's land parcel in Beijing's Daxing district has a strong asset base, but cash flow generation is uncertain because it is dependent on future planning for its remaining land area. Contracted cash flow generation from the Daxing land can help service the interest expense of BCG's holding company (holdco) and support its standalone financial profile in 2016 and 2017. The company will need to sustain the realisation of its property assets to maintain its standalone rating. Failure to maintain such cash flow or a disruption to holdco's access to such cash flow may result in a sustained weak holdco interest coverage below 1.2x, a level at which Fitch may consider taking further negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Environment Protection Leverage Deterioration: BCG's subsidiary, Beijing Capital Co. Ltd. (BCC), continues to operate the core environmental protection business for BCG. BCC has had a high capex and acquisition programme since 2014 due to its expansion in the waste-management business. BCC's total capex totalled around CNY6bn in both 2014 and 2015 and is likely to remain at similar levels in the next three years. However, cash flow generation lags capex by two to three years due to the construction period for projects. Fitch expects BCC's FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained above 12x in the expansion phase, putting pressure on BCG's standalone rating. The segment credit profile is commensurate with a high-single B category. Weak and Unstable Interest Coverage: The holdco's ratio of dividends/interest expense remained below 1x in 2015 due to a further increase in the holdco's total debt by more than CNY6bn. The ongoing non-core asset disposal helps, but is yet to be proven as a sustainable measure to uphold the ratio. However, BCG could generate enough cash flow to deleverage if it successfully develops its 3 million square metre (sq m) Daxing land and 38 million sq m land in the Beijing-Tianijn-Hebei region. Daxing Asset Realisation Credit Positive: BCG started developing its Daxing land by launching its first "Meilanwan" social housing project in 2016. The project accounts for less than 10% of the Daxing land area and is likely to generate more than CNY5bn in revenue. The deduced land valuation from the Meilanwan project is considerably higher than our previous estimate. Fitch continues to assess BCG's property segment on a consolidated basis. The agency expects leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to be less than 50% for the next three years. A higher valuation of the Daxing land, coupled with deleveraging of BCG's subsidiary, Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BCL; BB+/Stable), whose standalone credit profile is assessed at 'B+', may improve the credit profile of BCG's property segment closer to a high 'BB' category in the near term. Stable Infrastructure: BCG's Beijing MTR Co., Ltd (Beijing MTR) has started consolidating revenue from its Line 14 subway investment in 2016 under its franchising contract with the Beijing government. The subway investment's CNY13bn capex, initially funded by Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd (A+/Stable), will be repaid mostly with debt-funding in 2016-2017. At the same time, Beijing MTR has started its Line 16 subway investment. Fitch expects Beijing MTR's leverage to rise due to its large capex, but remain manageable, with EBITDA interest coverage of above 3x. BCG's Tianjin Beijing Expressway Co., Ltd leverage remains high, with an FFO-adjusted net leverage above 12x at end-2015. This has dragged down the segment's overall credit profile. BCG is considering restructuring the segment's assets as part of its ongoing deleveraging initiative. Fitch assesses the infrastructure segment's credit in line with a low 'BBB' category. Moderate Government Support: BCG's ratings continue to benefit from a two-notch uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with the Beijing municipal government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be channelled towards investment in public goods, such as subways, environmental facilities and primary land development in the greater Beijing region, as well as financial services, such as government-guaranteed loans for Beijing's small-to-medium enterprises and agriculture businesses. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - the same assumptions as for BCL's rating case - Beijing MTR's revenue to increase by 40% in 2016; Line 14's CNY13bn capex to be paid off mostly by debt in 2016-2017 - BCC's revenue to drop by 10% in 2016. Capex sustained above CNY6bn in 2016-2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - holdco's land failing to generate sustainable cash inflow, so that BCG's ratio of dividend and interest income/interest expense remains below 1.2x (2015: 0.4x) - further deterioration of the credit profiles of BCG's three core subsidiaries Positive: The Negative Outlook on BCG's IDR may be revised to Stable if the above factors do not materialise within 12 months. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Beijing Capital Group Company Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Issued by Beijing Capital Polaris Investment Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by BCG - USD600m 2.875% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB' Issued by Rosy Capital Global Limited with keepwell from BCG - CNY1.3bn 5.25% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director + 852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013913 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001