LONDON, September 21 (Fitch) Final settlements reached by the
European banks
with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for the issuance and
underwriting of
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) are likely to be
far lower than
the DoJ's USD14bn opening position in relation to Deutsche Bank
that was
confirmed by the bank last week, says Fitch Ratings.
Deutsche Bank announced that it expects its final settlement to
be far lower,
confirming that the USD14bn is the opening position with the DoJ
and pointing
out that US peer banks settled for much less. Deutsche Bank is
the first of the
European banks for which any number has been made public.
Barclays, Credit
Suisse, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group and UBS, are also
among the banks
waiting to reach settlements with the DoJ. They have set aside
reserves to cover
the cost to the extent that they can reasonably estimate it, in
line with
accounting requirements.
We believe that the USD14bn figure for Deutsche Bank is only a
starting point in
the negotiations. Therefore, we expect the final outcome to be a
substantially
lower number, much more in line with provisions the bank has
already set aside.
There are no rating implications at this stage, but if the size
of the final
settlement turns out to be materially more than the provisions
made, this could
result in negative rating action. For most of the affected
European banks,
provisions for these RMBS settlements form a large portion of
the total
litigation and regulatory investigation reserves they report,
shown in the chart
below.
The settlements relate to a US legal process involving civil
claims dealt with
under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
It is impossible to calculate the basis on which settlements
have been reached
to date from any public disclosure, which makes it hard to
estimate the likely
size of the settlements European banks will face. Unlike other
European banks,
Royal Bank of Scotland also still has lawsuits pending relating
to the US
Federal Housing Finance Agency, which could result in a large
final settlement.
All US banks have already settled with the DoJ, and fines have
been hefty,
ranging from USD16.6bn imposed on Bank of America Corporation to
USD5bn for
Morgan Stanley. But in some cases, final settlements bore little
resemblance to
the initial amounts reported by media.
Final settlements with the US banks usually comprised a
combination of cash
fines and a variety of "customer relief" payments. Fines were
paid to various
government entities, such as the DoJ, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation
and directly to state governments. The relief payments included
a range of
initiatives such as loan modifications for mortgages with
negative equity
(underwater mortgages), refinancing packages for distressed
borrowers,
assistance with down payment costs and loan closing fees and
donations to
organisations redeveloping affordable housing.
Fines were due immediately but the relief payments may have been
staggered,
allowing banks to set aside additional reserves more gradually,
and tax
recognition may be different. It will be interesting to see the
extent of relief
payments for the settlements with the European banks.
