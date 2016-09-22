(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based
retailer Abans PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'
with a Stable
outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating
on Abans'
unsecured redeemable debentures at 'BBB+(lka)' and its
outstanding commercial
paper at National Short-term Rating of 'F2(lka)'.
The ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will
maintain net
leverage, as measured by lease-adjusted net debt to operating
EBITDAR (excluding
Abans Finance PLC), below 5.5x, the level at which Fitch would
consider negative
rating action, over FY17-FY20 (financial year ending 31 March).
Abans' leverage
will be restrained by modest levels of capex and better working
capital
management amid the weakening operating environment. However,
Fitch does not
expect Abans' credit profile to improve to the extent that
positive rating
action will be warranted, unless there is significant
deleveraging.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Demand to Weaken: Fitch expects demand to be sluggish in the
next 6-12 months
due to rising interest rates, an increase in taxes on consumer
durables and a
depreciating Sri Lanka rupee, which raises the prices of
imported goods that
account for the majority of products sold by Abans. However,
Fitch believes the
long-term fundamentals driving demand for the consumer-durables
sector is still
strong.
Defensive Market Position: Fitch believes Abans' strong brand
portfolio,
extensive dealer network and well-managed inhouse hire-purchase
book will help
defend the company's market position during a downturn. Abans
has also widened
its product portfolio to include low-priced, Abans-branded
products, which make
its business more resilient in a downturn.
Margins to Contract and Stabilise: Fitch expects Abans' EBITDAR
margins to
contract marginally in FY17 due to weaker demand, which puts
pressure on Abans
to sacrifice margins to protect the top line. However, we expect
Abans'
medium-term EBITDA margins to settle in the high-single digits
because of
improvements in profitability of its low-margin IT and mobile
segment, and
efficiency gains from store rationalisation and leaner inventory
management.
Strengthening Credit Profile: Abans' credit profile continued to
improve in the
last 12 months, with leverage improving to 5.2x in FY16 (FY15:
6.6x), mainly due
to strong EBITDAR generation. However, the company has been slow
to deleverage
due to higher working capital investments, capital infusions to
subsidiaries and
returns to shareholders. Fitch believes Abans will maintain its
current credit
profile in the next 12-18 months and improve thereafter, but
positive rating
action is unlikely unless there is significant deleveraging by
the company.
Project Risk Remains: Construction at the Colombo City Center
(CCC) mixed
development project, a JV between Abans and Singapore-based
property developer
Silver Needle Hospitality, has started after a delay of around
six months. The
project is now due to be completed in mid-2019. Further delays
or cost
escalations could weigh on Abans' rating, despite the progress
made in pre-sales
and debt funding.
Less Pressure from AFP: Abans' finance subsidiary, Abans Finance
PLC (AFP),
should see its capital improve to well above the regulatory
minimum and to
levels commensurate with its risk appetite, after a rights issue
and a proposed
private placement in FY17. This will reduce pressure on Abans to
inject more
capital into the subsidiary in the medium term. Abans took up
LKR165m of AFP's
rights issue in FY17.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to average in the low double digits over
FY17-FY20
-EBITDAR margins to contract in FY17, but to stabilise in the
high single-digit
range in the medium term
- Capex to average LKR300m a year; mainly for maintenance capex
and another
LKR750m investment in the CCC project over FY18-FY19
- No capital infusions to AFP in the medium term
- A dividend payout ratio of 15% in FY17-FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding AFP to
below 4.5x
- Smooth progress of the Colombo City Centre project, which
will limit Abans'
financial liability to the current committed amount
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding AFP to
over 5.5x
- Fixed-charge coverage (ratio of EBITDAR to gross interest +
rent excluding
AFP) reducing below 1.25x (at end FY16: 1.9x) on a sustained
basis
- Significant delay in the Colombo City Centre project or
additional capital
calls for the project
LIQUIDITY
As of end-FY16, Abans was in a manageable liquidity position
with only LKR4.8bn
of unutilised but committed credit lines and about LKR800m of
unrestricted cash
available to meet LKR9.9bn of debt maturing in the next 12
months. However, the
majority of company's short-term debt is revolving, while Abans'
liquidity
position is also supported by LKR12bn of inventory and
receivables outstanding
and a hire purchase balance of LKR6.7bn as at end-FY16.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Abans PLC
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB+(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term Rating on outstanding senior unsecured
debentures affirmed
at 'BBB+(lka)';
-National Short-Term Rating on commercial paper affirmed at
'F2(lka)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo.
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.