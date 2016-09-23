(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
French Region of Centre-Val-de-Loire's Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The
region's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the region's EUR160m Titres Negociables
a Court Terme
(TNCT) programme at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect the Region of Centre-Val-de-Loire's track
record of strong
budgetary performance, low debt, prudent management and a
favourable
socio-economic profile. The ratings also reflect the risk of
weaker budgetary
performance over the medium term, due to cuts in state
transfers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Budgetary Performance
The ratings are underpinned by the region's track record of
strong and stable
budgetary performance. However, according to our base case
scenario, the
operating margin will decline over the medium term, to 17.4% on
average until
2019 from 26% in 2011-2015. This is mostly due to falling state
transfers not
being fully compensated by a growing tax base, while spending
will continue to
grow.
Our base case scenario factors in transfers of competencies from
departments
(school and intercity bus lines) from 2017, as an effect of the
NOTRe law (law
on the New Organisation of the Republic) enacted on 7 August
2015, which will
inflate both operating revenue and spending over the medium
term.
Centre Val-de-Loire's flexibility on operating revenue is
limited to less than
10% of total revenue. The regional administration aims to
mitigate the effect of
declining state transfers through greater spending restraint and
a trade-off
between different budget spending items. Centre-Val-de-Loire's
ability to
control operating expenditure is supported by the region's
flexibility on
discretionary spending, notwithstanding a political commitment
to maintain
spending in some policy areas (such as transport or culture) in
the medium term.
The control over spending is expected to - at least partially -
offset the
growth of spending in rigid items (train services, professional
training).
We expect Centre-Val-de-Loire's capital expenditure to remain
significant until
2019, at EUR320m a year on average (including passed-through EU
funds),
considering the region's commitment to maintain constant capital
outlay as
outlined in the 2015-2021 mandate. This, together with the
expected decline in
operating performance, should lead to a weaker self-financing
capacity (SFC)
averaging 58% (after debt repayment) over the medium term, down
from a strong
83% on average in 2011-2015.
Debt to Grow
Centre-Val-de-Loire's direct debt is low compared with other
French regions, at
81% of current revenue in 2015 or 3.7 years of current balance.
Given the
expected decline in SFC, we forecast direct debt to grow over
the medium term
towards 90% of current revenue and 6.1 years. Including finance
leases,
Centre-Val-de-Loire's direct debt has grown with the
consolidation in 2Q16 of
another contract (EUR161m), and is expected to reach over 110%
of current
revenue or 8.1 years of current balance in 2019, from 89% and
four years in
2015. Debt service coverage by operating balance should remain
sound at 47% on
average until 2019, up from 33% in 2015.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and the
regular use of the
region's EUR160m TNCT programme. Additionally, the programme has
a back-up
facility consisting of committed bank lines for a total of
EUR160m, providing a
sound financial safeguard.
Balanced Economy
Despite its small size compared with other French regions,
Centre-Val-de-Loire's
socio-economic profile is balanced, due to the region's
resilient local industry
(cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) and robust agricultural and
tourism sectors.
Socio-economic indicators are in line with the national average
(GDP per capita
stands at 97% of national average outside Ile-de-France). The
region's poverty
indicators and unemployment rate are slightly better than the
national average
with the latter at 9.6% at end-1Q16, below France's 9.9%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action may result from an upgrade of the
sovereign rating
(AA/Stable/F1+), provided that the region's operating margin
remains in line
with the last five-year average, debt payback is below five
years and direct
debt-to-current revenue is below 70%.
Sharper-than-expected deterioration in Centre-Val de Loire's
budgetary
performance, leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt
payback of about
eight years on a sustained basis), could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1012112
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.