(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Jiangsu NewHeadLine
Development Group Co., Ltd's (Jiangsu NHL, BB+/Stable) USD100m
6.2% senior
unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB+'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 28 August 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu
NHL, ZHIYUAN Group
(BVI) Co., Ltd., and are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by HK
Zhiyuan Group Limited (HKZY), also a wholly owned subsidiary of
Jiangsu NHL. The
notes are senior unsecured obligations of HKZY and rank pari
passu with all its
other obligations.
Jiangsu NHL has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed
and a deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking in place of a guarantee to
ensure HKZY has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jiangsu NHL's Issuer
Default Rating,
due to the strong link between Jiangsu NHL and HKZY and because
the keepwell and
liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking transfer
the ultimate responsibility of payment to Jiangsu NHL.
Fitch sees the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed
of equity
interest purchase undertaking as signalling a strong intention
from Jiangsu NHL
to ensure HKZY has sufficient funds to honour the debt
obligations. The agency
also believes Jiangsu NHL intends to maintain its reputation and
credit profile
in the international offshore market and is unlikely to default
on its offshore
obligations. In addition, a default by HKZY could have
significant negative
repercussions on Jiangsu NHL for any future offshore funding.
Jiangsu NHL's ratings are credit-linked to Lianyungang
Municipality, located in
China's north-eastern Jiangsu Province. This is reflected in the
100%
state-ownership of Jiangsu NHL, strong municipal oversight of
its financials and
strategic importance of the entity's operation to the
municipality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Jiangsu NHL will result in similar rating
action on the
rated bonds issued by ZHIYUAN Group (BVI) Co., Ltd.
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Lianyungang Municipality,
as well as a
stronger or more explicit support commitment from the
municipality, may trigger
positive rating action on Jiangsu NHL.
Significant weakening of Jiangsu NHL's strategic importance to
the municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding to below 75% or
reduced explicit and
implicit municipality support may result in a downgrade. A
downgrade could also
result from a weaker fiscal performance or increased
indebtedness of the
municipality, leading to deterioration in the sponsor's
internally assessed
creditworthiness and, as a result, of Jiangsu NHL's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Tertiary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 8 December 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
