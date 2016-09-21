(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) Canada is not headed for an
extended period of
stagflation akin to what Japan has endured for the last two
decades, though
analysts at a Canadian credit forum hosted by Fitch Ratings in
Toronto last week
pointed to a few worrisome tea leaves that warrant close
attention in the coming
months.
Once such tea leaf includes Canadian household debt. While both
US and European
markets delevered substantially following the market crisis, the
same cannot be
said for Canada according to Fitch's Global Head of Sovereigns
James McCormack.
'Household debt levels in Canada are now roughly 100% of GDP and
still rising,'
said McCormack. The same can be said for corporate leverage in
Canada, which is
also rising in contrast to the US, Europe and Japan. That said,
the Canadian
banking sector remains among the strongest in the world. So
while there are some
'red flags' to monitor, 'we're not in a position to be
suggesting that there's
imminent danger around the corner,' said McCormack.
Another area of concern is Canada's housing market. When asked
by BNN's
Catherine Murray on whether Canada is primed for a hard or soft
landing for
housing, BMO Financial Group Chief Economist Douglas Porter said
it depends on
the market in question. For instance, Porter pointed to a 'real
risk of a hard
landing in Vancouver' while the fate of Toronto's housing market
is more
uncertain. And without government intervention to cool it down,
Porter said
Toronto's home price growth could reach a pace that will
eventually lead to a
hard landing. Conversely, most of the rest of Canada is what
Porter called
'well-behaved' in terms of housing discipline, with signs of
strength emerging
in markets like Ottawa and Montreal.
Increasing interest rates remain a worry for Fitch. While rising
household,
corporate and government debt in Canada exacerbates the concern,
McCormack was
quick to point out that scenario is not Fitch's base case
outlook. Porter's
overarching worry, in contrast, is if Canada is locked into a
slow motion,
milder version of what Japan has been in for the last 20 years.
McCormack deemed
that scenario as unlikely for Canada in part due to the bursting
of an enormous
real estate bubble that led to Japan's extended period of
stagflation.
Additional details will be made available in a series of videos
from the forum
that Fitch will release in the coming days on Fitch's Canada
page
('www.fitchratings.com/site/canada') as well as
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
James McCormack
Managing Director, Global Head of Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1286
Fitch Ratings Limited, 30 North Colonnade, London E14 5GN
Andrew Smitiuch
Managing Director, Head of Fitch Canada
+1-416-703-4824
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.