(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to RPI
Finance Trust's (RPI FT) new term loans. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--RPI FT continues to generate strong EBITDA, with margins
exceeding 90% due to
minimal operating costs.
--Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x-4.0x as
acquisitions drive up
debt, followed by increased EBITDA (partly acquisition related)
and debt
reduction.
--RPI FT will experience pressure on revenues as
contract/patents lapse for
pharmaceuticals that underlie nearly 35% - 45% of the company's
royalty
stream,over the next three years.
--RPI FT's investment horizon runs to end of 2018, when
unitholders will vote on
whether to extend it further.
HIGH OPERATING LEVERAGE
RPI FT's modest operating expenses generate solid earnings with
EBITDA margins
exceeding 90% annually. The company produced EBITDA of $1.87
billion and revenue
of $1.98 billion during the LTM ended June 30, 2016. Fitch
anticipates operating
costs to remain low, leading to sustained high EBITDA margins.
ROYALTY STREAM TO FADE
Contract/patent expirations of pharmaceuticals that weigh on RPI
FT's revenues
will ramp up over the next few years. Revenues from drugs with
patents expiring
during 2016-2018 represented 35%- 40% of the company's royalty
stream at the end
of 2015. Fitch anticipates mid-single-digit average revenue and
earnings growth
through 2018 and meaningful declines thereafter if RPI FT does
not acquire
additional royalty assets.
ACQUISITIONS NEEDED TO SUSTAIN GROWTH
Fitch believes the company will pursue new product acquisitions
to extend the
useful life of its aging asset portfolio before 2018. The
company has some
financial flexibility to pursue transactions, given roughly $941
million of
balance sheet cash, leverage of approximately 3.2x (covenant:
4.0x) at June 30,
2016, and a $300 million accordion feature on its loan facility.
MODERATELY OSCILLATING LEVERAGE
Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x-4.0x, with
acquisitions initially
driving debt up and leverage and increased EBITDA/debt pay-downs
driving
leverage down. Asset purchases totalled roughly $1.56 billion
during the
18-month period, ended June 30, 2016, and resulting leverage was
approximately
3.2x at June 30, 2016. An excess free cash flow (FCF) recapture
provision in the
company's secured term loan facility helps to strengthen debt
reduction.
SOLID FCF
RPI FT should maintain FCF margins above 25% over the ratings
horizon, despite
some pressures on revenues and EBITDA and meaningful cash
distributions to unit
holders. Fitch assumptions include annual dividends around
30%-35% of EBITDA to
unit holders. The estimate for the distributions is lower than
the maximum level
of 'permitted distributions' of 45% of EBITDA in the company's
credit
facilities.
ACQUISITIONS KEY VARIABLE FOR CREDIT
RPI FT ratings reflect Fitch's assumption that the company will
maintain a
disciplined approach to acquiring royalty assets in order to
maintain
significant dividend payouts in the face of patent/contract
expiries. The
company will need to balance a mix of pipeline products with
those already
approved and on the market. While the risk is higher in
acquiring drug assets in
late-stage development, the cost is most likely less than for
those currently on
the market.
2018 INVESTMENT/LIQUIDITY EVENT
The company's limited partnership agreement requires it to
provide an option to
unitholders to vote by the end of 2018 whether to allow RPI FT
to continue
making investments in additional royalty/revenue generating
assets. All
investment activity must cease, absent any extensions to the
investment period
by unitholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for RPI FT
include:
--Revenues increasing through 2018 and declining in 2019 due to
expiring assets.
--EBITDA margin around 90%.
--Unitholder distributions (dividends) of roughly 30%-35% of
EBITDA.
--Targeted acquisitions intended to maintain growth in EBITDA
and dividends
through 2018.
--Debt fluctuating between 3.0x-4.0x EBITDA (or below 3.0x
should acquisitions
and investments cease).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for RPI Finance Trust given that the
company's business
strategy is reliant on active asset purchases that occasionally
push leverage to
a level no longer consistent with the current 'BBB-' rating. In
addition,
uncertainty surrounding the approaching liquidity event in 2018
limits ratings
upside.
A downgrade would result if:
--RPI FT was intent on completely winding down the
royalty-bearing assets
without an expectation of meaningful debt reduction.
--A fall in the average weighted useful life of the royalty
asset portfolio such
that it is no longer commensurate with the debt maturity
schedule or if
anticipated cash flows cannot satisfy the outstanding debt
level.
--The company were unable or unwilling to rapidly reduce high
debt leverage
following leveraging asset acquisitions.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
RPI FT generates solid earnings from its royalty streams using a
modest amount
of expenses generating robust cash flow from operations (CFO)
that comfortably
covers scheduled amortizations and provides for potentially
additional debt
reduction. FCF is generally very strong, although occasional
larger-than-normal
dividends create some volatility in this metric. Nevertheless,
consistently
positive CFO provides RPI FT flexibility to service debt, as
well as reward
unitholders.
Cash balances and marketable securities were $941 million at
June 30, 2016. RPI
FT had roughly $5.9 billion in loans outstanding at June 30,
2016, with
approximately $95 million maturing/amortizing in the second half
of 2016, $192
million in 2017 and $192 million in 2018. Fitch also assumes the
company will
use 25%-50% of excess FCF to pay down borrowings, in addition to
the
aforementioned scheduled amortizations.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch has the following ratings on RPI FT:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior secured bank credit facility 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Last Relevant Committee: Oct. 23, 2015.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to reflect cash
received from
royalty interests, as well as cash paid for operating expenses
and royalties
owed to RP Select Finance Trust.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001