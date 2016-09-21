(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Agencia de
Fomento do Estado do Rio de Janeiro S.A.'s (AgeRio) Long-Term
Local and Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'B-' and
Long-Term National
Ratings to 'C(bra)' from 'BB-(bra)'. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The rating action mirrors the recent downgrade of AgeRio's
parent, the State of
Rio de Janeiro (ERio, Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency IDRs 'C').
(See 'Fitch Downgrades State of Rio de Janeiro to 'C' from
'B-',' dated Sept.
15, 2016 at 'www.fitchratings.com' for more details.)
The rating action reflects the increased risk of contagion from
ERio's very weak
credit profile to AgeRio's business model, asset quality and
funding structure.
AgeRio's ratings are based on institutional support from ERio
and aligned with
those of its parent. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to
AgeRio, as it
is a development agency and therefore cannot be assessed on
standalone basis.
Fitch views AgeRio as strategically important for ERio, as it
acts as the
state's development arm and implements its economic development
policies. A
track record of frequent capital injections by ERio, most
recently in the second
half of 2015, reinforces Fitch's view. ERio controls 99.99% of
AgeRio.
Furthermore, by state law ERio's stake in AgeRio's voting shares
cannot fall
below 51%, and it is the financial agent or administrator of
three state funds.
As of June 2016, AgeRio remained highly capitalized with a total
regulatory
capital ratio of 70.10% (75.30% in December 2015). Fitch
believes that, under a
stress scenario, ERio could withdraw part of the capital at
AgeRio, which would
lead to a decline in the development agency's loss absorption
capacity.
In 2015, AgeRio's overall profitability fell but remained
adequate, as a solid
increase in fee income broadly offset a large increase in loan
impairment
charges. Return on average assets (ROAA) stood at 1.07% (1.49%
in December
2014). In the same period, AgeRio's impaired loans classified in
the D-H range
of the central bank's risk scale rose to 6.54% of total loans
(5.37% in December
2014), while impaired loan coverage by reserves rose
significantly to 223.9%
(89.67% in December 2014). Fitch expects loan impairment charges
to remain high
throughout 2016 as a result of the continued weakness in the
operating
environment in ERio that is undermining the credit worthiness of
AgeRio's
borrowers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
Changes in Parental Support: AgeRio's ratings are linked to
those of ERio. Any
further changes in ERio's ratings would lead to a review of
AgeRio's ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to 'C'
from 'B-';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to 'C'
from 'B';
--Long-term National Rating downgraded to 'C(bra)' from
'BB-(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating downgraded to 'C(bra)' from
'B(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011994
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.