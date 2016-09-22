(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating of Avnet, Inc. (Avnet) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
'BBB-' issue specific ratings assigned to the company's senior
unsecured debt
and revolving credit facility. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. The company
reported approximately $2.5 billion of debt outstanding as of
July 2, 2016. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The rating action follows Avnet's announcement that it has
reached an agreement
to sell its Technology Solutions (TS) business to Tech Data
Corporation for $2.6
billion in cash and common stock. Fitch believes the
divestiture of the TS
business is a positive given the business' negative revenue
growth, lower
margins and few synergies with the Electronics Marketing (EM)
segment, but is
offset by the remaining business having less scale and
diversification and more
cyclicality of demand. The TS business has had negative revenue
growth four of
the last five years as technology consumers reduce on premise
spending and shift
to hyper-converged infrastructure and cloud environments. Fitch
estimates the
remaining company will have approximately 80% exposure to the
broader
semiconductor market and will be susceptible to the cyclicality
of the industry.
Fitch expects proceeds from the asset sale will be used to
reduce debt,
decreasing leverage below Fitch's 3.0x gross leverage
(unadjusted debt to
EBITDA) in the near-term. A deviation from our expectation for
the company to
reduce leverage below 3.0x would likely result in a downgrade.
Following debt
reduction, Fitch expects excess cash from the divestiture to be
used for M&A and
shareholder returns.
Avnet announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell
its TS business
to Tech Data Corporation for $2.6 billion, including $2.4
billion of cash
(approximately $2 billion after taxes) and $200 million of
common stock. Prior
to the divestiture, the embedded computing solutions business
will be
transferred from TS to the EM segment and stay with Avnet. The
company expects
the deal to close in the first half of calendar year 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Avnet's strong market position in the EM segment. Avnet's
scale and breadth
continues to increase its importance and value in the global
supply chain.
--Fitch's expectations for $150 million to $300 million of
annual free cash flow
(FCF) through the forecast. In a downturn, cash from the
liquidation of
inventory should offset lower operating EBITDA to support FCF.
Fitch's expects
Avnet will use FCF for organic growth, small bolt-on
acquisitions, and
shareholder returns. The ratings incorporate Fitch's
expectations that Avnet
would moderate share repurchases in the face of pressured FCF.
--Fitch expects Avnet's conservative approach to managing its
balance sheet and
capital allocation will continue following the close of the
transactions and
Fitch anticipates the company's total adjusted leverage (total
debt adjusted for
rent expense to total operating EBITDAR) will remain below 3.5x,
versus a Fitch
estimated 2.8x for the latest 12 months ended July 2, 2016.
--The ratings reflect the key operating characteristics of the
distributor
model, namely relatively low profit margins and high capital
intensity as a
percentage of EBITDA, as well as the inherent cyclicality and
significant swings
in working capital investment. Fitch expects Avnet's EBITDA
margins will range
from 4% to 5% over the intermediate term versus 4% for the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ending July 2, 2016. In a downturn, Fitch expects
operating EBITDA margin
could approach 3.5%, as was the case in 2009.
--Fitch believes the company's inorganic growth strategy is also
a potential
source of event risk for bondholders, since larger acquisitions
would also carry
integration risk that is amplified/intensified by low profit
margins. Fitch
expects larger acquisitions likely would be debt-financed,
resulting in higher
than expected leverage. Such a scenario could pressure ratings
if Fitch did not
expect Avnet to return leverage to historical levels in the
short-run.
--Fitch expects mid-cycle revenue growth in the low-single
digits over the
intermediate term, driven by increased demand for electronics
content.
--Avnet's quarterly dividend plan implemented in 2013 does not
impact the
ratings but does reduce financial flexibility. This could
pressure the
investment grade rating in a stressed environment, particularly
if share
repurchase activity exceeds FCF generation before changes in
working capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Avnet
include:
--Fitch expects organic revenue growth in the low single-digits;
--EBITDA margin expansion from the divestiture of the lower
margin TS business
and synergies;
--Fitch expects $80 million of synergies from the TS
divestiture;
--Small- to medium-sized acquisitions over the rating horizon to
build out the
digital platform;
--Fitch expects $1 billion to $1.5 billion of debt repayment
over the near-term
after the divestiture is completed.
--Quarterly dividend payments and excess cash flow used to
repurchase stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Fitch's expectation for adjusted leverage (adjusted
debt to EBITDAR)
to be sustained above 3.5x or gross leverage (unadjusted debt to
EBITDA) to be
sustained above 3.0x, most likely due to domestic cash
limitations or debt
financed acquisitions, or the expectation for mid-cycle FCF to
adjusted debt
below 5%.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Avnet's thin operating
margin profile with significant cyclical demand exposure.
Sustained improvement
in credit metrics paired with a long-term strategic business
rationale and
demonstrated commitment from management to maintain a higher
rating would be
necessary.
LIQUIDITY
Avnet's liquidity is solid and supported by cash of
approximately $1 billion
($970 million offshore) as of July 2, 2016 and $1.1 billion
available under the
company's $1.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility, expiring
July 2019. Additionally, Fitch expects mid-cycle FCF of $150
million to $300
million through the forecast.
Pro forma for September 2016 maturities, total debt as of July
2, 2016 consists
of:
--$1.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility due
2019 ($150
million drawn);
--$300 million 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$350 million 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022;
--$550 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026;
--$900 million senior secured accounts receivable securitization
($730 million
drawn);
--$125 million of other debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Avnet, Inc. as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
