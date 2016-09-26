(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength Rating for Australia-based Genworth Mortgage
Insurance
Australia Ltd's (GMA) operating subsidiary, Genworth Financial
Mortgage
Insurance Pty Limited (GFMI), at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The IFS Rating affirmation is underpinned by GMA's robust
standalone credit
profile, solid operating performance, strong capital ratios and
conservative
investment approach. A generally stable operating environment
continues to
support the performance of the insurance portfolio. Delinquency
rates have risen
due to some regional weakness, but overall remain low.
Capital market access supports GMA's financial flexibility,
although the weak
credit profile of the majority shareholder, Genworth Financial
Inc (GNW), is a
constraint on the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GMA achieves a higher rating than GNW's US operating
subsidiaries (IFS Ratings
BB+/Negative) due to Australia's strong regulatory ring-fencing
and substantial
minority shareholder base of 48%. Fitch deems GNW as constrained
from
undertaking capital action that would weaken GMA's credit
profile for regulatory
and business reasons.
GMA holds a major market share in a niche sector (45% as
measured by gross
written premium at end-2015), which is supported by high
barriers to entry. We
expect absolute profit levels to fall due to continued
regulatory action in the
residential mortgage market. However, high regulatory
requirements, resilient
customer relationships and ongoing use of lenders' mortgage
insurance (LMI)
provide support for the sector. Banks continue to use LMI as a
risk transfer
mechanism despite little capital relief and premiums are not
highly price
sensitive.
Gross written premiums declined 20% year-on-year to AUD508m in
2015 and 34%
half-on-half to AUD190m in 1H16. This reflects the loss of
business from Westpac
Banking Corporation (AA-/Stable) and increased regulatory
scrutiny in the
residential lending market that has significantly reduced
high-LVR loan
originations. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has
indicated that
underwriting standards had weakened following strong competition
in the mortgage
market. This continues to negatively affect GMA's top-line
growth, although the
quality of the risks being underwritten will have strengthened.
Rising delinquencies and higher paid claims in areas of
Queensland and Western
Australia exposed to the resources sector resulted in GMA's
combined ratio
rising to 57% in 1H16, from 50% in 2015 (2014: 45%). However,
earnings remain
solid. GMA's average pre-tax operating ROA was 8% and ROAE was
11% in the four
and a half years to end-1H16. Its average loss ratio over this
period was 36%,
but loss performance can be volatile.
GMA's coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA)
was a strong
1.56x at end-June 2016. Fitch expects GMA to continue generating
significant
capital through strong earnings and for the PCA value to keep
falling as
regulatory pressure to slow growth of higher LVR (more capital
intensive
business) continues.
Australia's operating environment is stable and the economy
remains sound
despite below-trend growth. Interest rates are low, wage growth
has been falling
but so has the unemployment rate, which stood at 5.6% in August
2016. Household
leverage is high, although conservative underwriting has
concentrated mortgage
debt in higher-income households with better debt-servicing
ability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: A severe deterioration in the
operating environment
due to rising unemployment and other macroeconomic factors is
the most serious
threat to GMA's rating. However, Fitch's base-case is that this
is unlikely and
the agency forecasts a solid economic performance in coming
years.
Coverage of GMA's regulatory prescribed capital amount falling
below 1.40x
together with a marked deterioration in the company's
underwriting performance -
such as persistent combined ratios above 80% - could result in a
downgrade.
Triggers for an upgrade: GMA's rating is constrained by GNW's
weak credit
profile. Fitch believes that for an issuer to attain a rating in
the 'AA'
category, there should be no constraint on its financial
flexibility. The agency
would expect to see GNW's main operating subsidiaries' ratings
to be no more
than one to three notches lower than GMA for GMA to attain a
'AA-' rating under
the current ownership structure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
