(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
has downgraded
Siam Makro Public Company Limited's (Makro) National Long-Term
Rating to
'A(tha)' from 'A+(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously,
Fitch has
affirmed Makro's 'F1(tha)' National Short-Term Rating.
This follows a downgrade of the National Long-Term Rating of CP
ALL Public
Company Limited (CP ALL), which owns 98% of Makro, to 'A(tha)'
from 'A+(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links with CP ALL: The downgrade of the National Long-Term
Rating on CP ALL
makes it equivalent to Makro's standalone credit profile. As a
result, a
one-notch uplift to reflect Makro's strategic importance to its
parent is no
longer relevant.
Leading Food Wholesaler: Makro has been the sole operator in
Thailand's
modern-trade food wholesale market for over 25 years. Unlike
other large food
retailers, its target customers are traditional retailers,
distributors, hotel,
restaurant and catering operators, and institutional customers,
which represent
75% of total revenue.
Low but Rising Leverage: Makro's funds from operations (FFO) net
adjusted
leverage is likely to rise to 1.6x-1.7x at end-2016 due to its
continued
aggressive expansion. Fitch expects its financial leverage to
decrease in 2017,
because Makro plans to slow down large-format store expansion.
Makro has
expanded rapidly after being acquired by CP ALL in mid-2013. Its
leverage had
increased to 1.1x at end-2015 from a net cash position before
the acquisition.
Strong Sales Growth: Fitch expects Makro's sales growth to be
9%-10% a year over
the next two years, mainly due to new store openings in the last
two years and
in 2016. Makro aims to open 13-14 large-format stores in 2016
before reducing
the number in 2017. Sales growth has also been supported by a
recovery in the
domestic economy and continued growth in tourism.
Narrow but Stable Margin: Makro's EBITDAR margin is relatively
narrow at
5.5%-6.0%, compared with those of other large food retailers,
which have margins
of more than 10%, due to its wholesaler operations. However, its
margin has low
volatility, supported by the defensive nature of its business,
which mainly
sells food products. Fitch expects its margin to stay in the
narrow range of
5.6%-5.7% over the next three years.
Concentration Risk: As a wholesaler, Makro is more highly
concentrated in terms
of customers and stores than other companies in the food retail
industry. In
addition, one of Makro's key customer bases, traditional
retailers, is likely to
shrink over the long term due to the continued transition of the
retail industry
towards modern formats like supermarkets and convenience stores.
However,
Makro's strategy to tap more hotels, restaurants and caterers
should mitigate
this risk.
Strong Brand Recognition: Makro is an internationally known cash
and carry
wholesaler brand in emerging markets. CP ALL has been granted
the right to use
this brand in 11 Asian countries by SHV Group of the
Netherlands, Makro's former
major shareholder. This supports Makro's medium-term plan to
expand in members
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Makro also owns
several house
brands.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- opening 13 new large-format stores in 2016 and four stores in
2017
- total sales growth of 9%-10% a year in 2016-2017
- EBITDAR margin of 5.6%-5.7% in 2016-2017
- No capex for offshore expansion in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action on CP ALL
Factors that may lead to negative action on Makro's standalone
credit profile
include:
- An aggressive debt-funded investment leading to an increase in
FFO-adjusted
net leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis (end-June 2016:
1.6x),
- Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 4.5% on a sustained
basis (1H16:
5.2%)
Fitch will provide a one-notch uplift to Makro's National
Long-Term Rating if
its standalone rating falls below CP ALL's National Long-Term
Rating of 'A(tha)'
to reflect Makro's strategic importance to CP ALL in the food
retail market both
in Thailand and in the region, under Fitch's Parent Subsidiary
Linkage
methodology.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
