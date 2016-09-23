(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
has downgraded
retailer CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL) National
Long-Term Rating to
'A(tha)' from 'A+(tha)', the National Long-Term Rating of its
secured bonds to
'A(tha)' from 'A+(tha)', and the National Long-Term Rating of
its senior
unsecured bonds to 'A-(tha)' from 'A(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed CP ALL's National Short-Term Rating at
'F1(tha)'.
Fitch has also assigned CP ALL's new subordinated perpetual
debentures a
National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(tha)'. The issuance is up to
THB10bn, payable
upon dissolution with the issuer's right to early redemption and
unconditional
interest deferral. The debentures qualify for 50% equity credit
under Fitch's
"Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis" criteria. Features supporting the equity
categorisation include junior
subordination priority, a deemed effective maturity in excess of
five years, and
deferrable interest coupon payments. The debentures are
perpetual, while Fitch
assesses the effective maturity to be at the 50th anniversary
from issuance, due
to the debentures' coupon step-up from year 51 of over 100bp.
Therefore, the 50%
equity credit will change to 0% five years before the effective
maturity date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE DEBENTURES
Rating Reflects Deep Subordination: The debentures have been
notched down by
three notches from CP ALL's National Long-Term Rating, given
their deep
subordination and to reflect that loss-absorption is higher than
usual. A
wider-than-two-notch standard notching is due to a significant
amount of secured
debt, which made up 4.3x of the company's EBITDA in the 12
months to June 2016,
which also results in senior unsecured debt rated one notch
below the company's
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR CP ALL
Slower-than-Expected Deleveraging: The downgrade reflects CP
ALL's high
financial leverage which is unlikely to fall to the level
commensurate with an
'A+(tha)' rating over the next two years. Fitch Ratings expects
CP ALL's
FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain above 3.5x beyond 2018. The
deleveraging of
CP ALL has been slower than previously expected because of a
weak domestic
economy over the past two years. Sales of shares in subsidiary
Siam Makro Public
Company Limited (Makro) are also unlikely to be carried out over
the next 12-18
months.
Moderate-but-Defensive Growth: Fitch expects CP ALL's sales to
increase by
9%-11% per year in 2016-2018, driven mainly by new store
openings and a recovery
in same-store sales growth to 3.0%-4.0% a year for both 7-Eleven
and Makro
stores (2Q16: 5% and 6%, respectively), in line with the
domestic economic
recovery. The company also continues to benefit from the
"defensive" nature of
its business, which sells daily essentials with low revenue and
margin
volatility; its medium-term growth potential is still supported
by Thailand's
immature market for modern-food retailing.
Leading Market Position: We believe CP ALL is likely to maintain
its leading
position despite intense competition. The company has more than
9,000 stores
nationwide, and a more-than-60% share of the convenience-stores
market in
Thailand, far more than its closest rival. Its dominance is
supported by its
large network and coverage area, along with well-established
functions such as
logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and
development.
Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading
international
brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area
licence agreement
for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store
opening in 1989.
Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of
7-Eleven, Inc.,
after Japan.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue growth of 9%-11% per year in 2016-2018;
- EBITDAR margin to narrow slightly to 10% in 2016, and improve
to 10.2%-10.4%
in 2017-2018;
- 700 new 7-Eleven stores per year in 2016-2018 and 13 new
large-format Makro
stores in 2016, with a slowdown to four stores per year for
Makro in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage at less than 3.5x.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- A failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x by
2018 (end-June
2016: 5.9x);
- Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 7.5% on a sustained
basis (1H16:
10.0%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
