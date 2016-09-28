(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Smartfren Telecom Tbk's (Smartfren) National Long-Term Rating at
'CCC(idn)'. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed Smartfren's IDR675bn bond at
'CCC(idn)'. The
bond was originally issued in 2007 by PT Mobile-8 Telecom Tbk.
The rating affirmation reflects Smartfren's weak cash flow
generation, with
EBITDA likely to continue to fall short of its interest expense.
The rating also
reflects the company's continued reliance on the issuance of
mandatory
convertible bonds (MCB) to cover its cash shortfall.
'CCC' National Ratings denote that default is a real
possibility. Capacity for
meeting financial commitments is solely reliant upon sustained,
favourable
business or economic conditions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increasing Costs Pressure EBITDA: Fitch forecasts Smartfren to
generate lower
EBITDA of less than IDR150bn (USD11.5m) in 2016 and 2017 (2015:
IDR210bn).
Smartfren's continued investment in long-term evolution (LTE)
networks will
translate into higher operational costs (such as sales and
marketing costs to
attract customers) and increased tower rentals from additional
base transceiver
stations (BTS), but Fitch expects subscribers to remain
relatively flat. The
company's strategy has been to enter the LTE segment early by
investing
significantly. The number of BTS has more than doubled to 15,140
in 2015 (2014:
6,115).
Subscriber Growth Tough: Smartfren's successful return on its
LTE investment
will depend on its ability to significantly increase subscribers
above its
current level of 10.5 million. We think this will be a challenge
given the
dominance of GSM operators. Smartfren's subscriber base has been
stagnant at
around 10-11 million since 2011, although a larger proportion of
LTE subscribers
has helped average revenue per user to grow. In comparison, we
estimate its
closest competitor PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia has a subscriber
base of more than
40 million.
The challenge will be exacerbated by the price competitive
nature of the
Indonesian telecommunication industry, where telcos compete for
subscribers by
offering cheap data packages. The three largest GSM operators
have greater
financial flexibility in the event of another tariff war - with
solid EBITDA
margins of above 35%, funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage
below 3.5x and solid funding access.
Available Facilities for Capex: Smartfren's strategy to
significantly expand its
LTE network will require new capital to fund the capex. Fitch
forecasts
Smartfren to continue to spend more than IDR2.5trn per annum in
2016 and 2017 on
its LTE network. The company still has not utilised USD170.6m
from Chinese
Development Bank (CDB) loan phase III, USD131.9m from CDB
handset loan phase II
and USD147.9m from a facility from Nokia Solutions and Networks,
which total
about IDR5.9trn.
Reliance on MCB: EBITDA of less than IDR150bn will not be
sufficient to cover
annual interest expense of more than IDR450bn in 2016 and 2017.
The company will
have to issue additional MCB in the next 18-24 months to cover
its interest
burden and debt principal repayment - including the maturity of
IDR675bn of
Indonesian rupiah bonds in June 2017. The company still has
IDR2.4trn remaining
of IDR9trn MCB series II and has not utilised a USD39m
(IDR514bn) working
capital facility from Cascade Gold Limited.
Fitch does not give credit for future MCB injections despite its
successful
issuances in the past. This is due to the uncertainty that stems
from
Smartfren's low equity value and the inability to assess the
willingness and
ability of the MCB investors to continue funding the company. So
far the company
has managed to issue IDR4.7trn of MCB I and IDR6.6trn of MCB II.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Smartfren
include:
- Stagnant subscriber base of around 10-11 million in 2016 and
2017
- Blended average revenue per user of IDR25,000 - 35,000 in 2016
and 2017
- Annual capex above IDR2.5trn in 2016 and 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-The company's ability to fund its operations without any
reliance on further
MCB issuance
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
-Weakening liquidity or operating performance such that the
company's ability to
meet obligations appears unlikely
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001