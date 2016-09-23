(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/JAKARTA, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has
affirmed PT (Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia's (Askrindo)
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has
also affirmed
the company's IFS Rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings reflect Askrindo's 100% state ownership
and history of
state support through a series of capital injections over the
last five years.
They also reflect its role as one of two institutions mandated
to provide credit
guarantee services in the form of Kredit Usaha Rakyat (KUR), or
People's
Business Credit, which was established mainly to support micro,
small and medium
enterprises.
The ratings also take into consideration Askrindo's high
business concentration
risk. The company's entire book of business is sourced locally
and its business
focus is on KUR, making Askrindo vulnerable to Indonesia's
economic conditions.
The ratings also reflect the company's market position as a
leading credit
insurer, with robust capitalisation and a healthy financial
performance.
Askrindo's market share was around 4.3% on a standalone basis in
2015, as
measured by total industry gross written premiums. The company
has maintained
its strong capitalisation as measured by the risk-based
capitalisation ratio,
which was around 600% on a standalone basis at end-June 2016.
This was much
higher than the 120% minimum regulatory requirement. Fitch
expects Askrindo to
maintain a sound capital buffer to support its underwriting and
business
expansion.
Askrindo's underwriting margin, measured by its combined ratio,
remained
favourable at below 100% on a standalone basis as at end-June
2016. Fitch
expects the company to constantly evaluate the effect of the
terms and
conditions of its KUR standard operating procedures on its
underwriting results
to maintain sound operating profitability, due to the potential
volatility of
its KUR business from higher inherent loan risks compared with
non-KUR business.
Askrindo aims to enhance business monitoring and tighten
cooperation with banks
through business engagement to minimise the volatility of its
underwriting
performance. This follows a reduction in KUR-scheme tariffs in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening state
support or a
downgrade of Indonesia's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default
Rating
(BBB-/Stable). A significant deterioration in Askrindo's
financial fundamentals,
such as weakening market franchise, financial performance and
capitalisation
relative to its business profile, with a combined ratio above
100% and a
risk-based capitalisation ratio below 300% on a prolonged basis,
could also lead
to a downgrade.
A rating upgrade is not probable in the near term.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
