(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-', with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Lithuania's ratings are supported by its stable fiscal finances, institutional strengths and credible policy framework that come with eurozone membership. However, the ratings remain constrained by the country's weaker external finances, lower per capita income, and smaller and more open economy than 'A' rated peers. Fitch is not expecting a new government to diverge from the current economic, fiscal and social policy agenda regardless of the outcome of upcoming parliamentary elections. Parliament approved the "New Social Model", which consists of 32 structural reform measures encompassing the labour market, pension system and social welfare, with a large majority in September 2016. In Fitch's opinion, the "New Social Model" will ease some key structural bottlenecks in Lithuania's economy, and support its gradual convergence towards income levels of higher rated peers. Lithuania's low fiscal deficit and stable general government debt ratio are key supports to its ratings. For 2016, Fitch forecasts Lithuania's fiscal deficit at 1.0% of GDP and general government debt ratio at 40.8% of GDP, below the projected 'A' median deficit and debt ratio of 1.8% and 43.9% of GDP, respectively. Fiscal policy remains focused on strengthening tax administration, while improving social assistance and public investment. Government spending will increase in 2017 as a result of the "New Social Model", which the government anticipates will have a net budgetary impact of -0.6% of GDP. Even accounting for this, Fitch forecasts Lithuania's 2017 fiscal deficit to stay close to 1.0% of GDP, supported by an increase in tax revenues from higher economic growth and better administration. Real GDP growth is forecast at 2.3% in 2016, below the median of 'A' peers (2.7%), and a 0.7pps downward revision from our March review, before recovering to 3.1% in 2017. After expanding by 2.6% yoy (+0.9% qoq) in Q1, Lithuania's economy unexpectedly slowed in 2Q (+2.1% yoy, +0.2% qoq). Growth in household consumption stayed robust, offsetting the expected decline in capital investment, but net exports were weaker than Fitch expected. As a small and open economy, Lithuania is vulnerable to economic developments in its key trading partners. The direct impact of Russia's recession was as much as 1.0pp of Lithuanian GDP in 2015, although this impact should be lower in 2016 and 2017. Political uncertainty has increased in the run-up to parliamentary elections on 9 October and the outcome of the elections is unclear. In recent months, corruption scandals involving political figures across ruling and opposition parties have emerged. The largest party in the ruling coalition, Social Democratic Party, continues to lead the polls, although its support as well as that for its junior coalition partners, Labour Party and Order and Justice, has declined. Lithuania's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism and gaining access to ECB liquidity. The sector is well capitalised (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 20.2%, Q116), and on-going deleveraging has improved banks' balance sheets, with non-performing loans now at 4.7% (1H16) compared with a peak of 20.4% in 2010. Fitch views positively the high level of foreign ownership in the banking sector, which reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign balance sheet. Lithuania's ratings remain constrained by its weaker external finances compared with its 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 38.9% of GDP), Lithuania's net external debt has stayed on a downward trend (25.5% of GDP, 2015). However, this compares unfavourably with the median net external creditor position of its rating peers (18.5% of GDP). Fitch projects a fall in Lithuania's net external debt/GDP ratio in 2016, driven mainly by on-going deleveraging in the banking sector. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lithuania a score equivalent to a rating of 'A-' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: -Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Fitch's assessment that policy credibility is stronger than the model implies, demonstrated by recovery from an early boom and bust cycle and the credibility provided by eurozone membership. -External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect high net external debt relative to the peer median. In addition, though Lithuania benefits from the euro's "reserve currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this status would likely offer Lithuania only limited protection in case of a global or domestic financial crisis. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action include: - A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios. - A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth that fosters higher income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, for example, from sustained fiscal slippage or economic underperformance. - Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated with overheating of the domestic economy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +33 144 299 142 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1012142 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.