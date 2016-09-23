(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Slovenia - Rating Action Report
PARIS/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Slovenia's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The issue ratings on Slovenia's senior unsecured
Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been
revised up to
'AAA' from 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency IDRs
have been upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'. The ratings on Slovenia's
senior unsecured
short-term foreign and local currency issues have also been
upgraded to 'F1'
from 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Slovenia's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
MEDIUM
The general government deficit declined to 2.9% of GDP in 2015
from 5.0% in 2014
and 15.0% in 2013, marking the country's exit from the European
Union's (EU)
Excessive Deficit Procedure. The strong fiscal consolidation has
been supported
by structural reforms and GDP growth recovery since 2014. It
also reflects the
completion of the state support package to the banking sector,
which cost the
budget 10.0% of GDP in 2013 and 0.9% in 2014. Fitch expects the
government
deficit will continue to decline, to 2.3% in 2016 and 1.6% by
2018, mainly as a
result of stronger economic growth.
The agency believes the approval of expenditure ceilings and
deficit targets by
parliament for the next three years (the latter at 1.6% of GDP
in 2017, 1.0% in
2018 and 0.4% in 2019), as part of the new fiscal rule, will
support fiscal
discipline. The rule also enshrines into law a reduction of the
structural
deficit by 0.6% of GDP in 2016 and 2017. However the efficiency
of the new
budgetary framework still needs to be tested. Its implementation
could be
affected by delays in setting up a fiscal council to monitor
compliance with the
rule.
Fitch expects that general government debt will start falling to
80.5% of GDP in
2016, from a peak of 83.1% at end-2015. Assuming gradual fiscal
tightening, a
recovery in nominal GDP to around 4% and continued low yields,
we forecast that
general government debt will be 72% by 2022. The debt dynamics
will benefit from
the proceeds from privatisation (EUR250m in 2016, 90% of which
should go to debt
reduction) and the gradual reduction of state cash reserves
(currently very
high, at 16% of GDP). However, gross and net government debt
ratios remain well
above the 'A' median levels of 43.9% and 42.0%, respectively.
The banking sector's health has improved markedly following
government
interventions and restructuring. Banks' average capital adequacy
ratio was 18.9%
in 1Q16 and funding is now more stable, with deposits accounting
for about 70%
of liabilities. However, the sector remains fragile with
non-performing claims
(over 90 days in arrears) remaining high, at 7.3% of gross
claims in July 2016,
albeit down from a peak of 18.1% in November 2013. Deleveraging
is ongoing with
credit to the private sector contracting 7.2% yoy in July 2016,
although we
expect credit growth to stabilise in 2017. Banks will continue
to face pressures
on profitability driven by the low interest rate environment and
shrinking
business volumes.
The large pre-2008 current account deficit has become a
substantial surplus. The
current account surplus was equivalent to 5.2% of GDP in 2015
from 6.2% in 2014.
The strong performance reflects improved trade and services
balances thanks to
stronger cost competitiveness, corporate debt deleveraging, the
fall in
commodity prices and tighter fiscal policy. The current account
surplus is
supporting a decline in net external debt to 30.8% of GDP in
2015 from 47.6% in
2012. The agency forecasts it will be 19.6% by 2018.
Slovenia's 'A-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Slovenia benefits from a high value-added economy as illustrated
by income per
head at purchasing power parity and GDP per capita higher than
the 'A' peers'
median.
EU and eurozone membership support economic and financial
stability and
institutional strength. EU funds have been a major source of
foreign inflows.
This will continue in the coming years, although disbursements
will slow in 2016
and 2017.
Slovenia's GDP growth performance has been weaker than the 'A'
peers in recent
years as the country was exposed to the eurozone crisis and
suffered its own
banking crisis. Growth has recovered since 2014 and Fitch
expects it will be
1.9% in 2016 and slightly above 2% in the medium term. Domestic
demand will
benefit from an improving labour market (unemployment rate was
7.9% in July
2016, down from a peak of 10.8% in 2013). Private investment
should recover as
the banks' deleveraging process come to an end.
The centre-left coalition has a narrow majority and unites
parties (SMC and two
junior ruling partners DeSuS and SD) with different political
agendas. It has
been able to agree on key reforms, such as the fiscal rule.
However, after the
adjustments already made in recent years, major structural
reform, including on
pensions, seems unlikely in the run-up to the 2018 general
election.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Slovenia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that although
Slovenia
benefits from for the euro's "reserve currency" flexibility, we
believe that
this status would likely offer Slovenia only limited protection
in case of a
global or domestic financial crisis. Net external debt is high
relative to the
rating peers' median.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could,
individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action:
-An acceleration of government deficit reduction and/or a faster
decline in
government debt that supports the rebuilding of fiscal policy
buffers.
-Stronger economic growth performance in the medium term,
supported by
structural reforms.
The main factors that could trigger negative rating action are
as follows:
-A reversal in the fiscal consolidation path and/or failure to
achieve a decline
in the government debt to GDP.
-A severe economic downturn that damages fiscal, financial or
economic
stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a
contribution from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on the bad
bank's balance sheet
for its government debt projections. Likewise, Fitch does not
take into account
potential debt reduction from future privatisation proceeds.
Fitch expects GDP growth in the eurozone, Slovenia's main trade
partner, to
reach 1.4% in 2017 and 2018, down from 1.6% in 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
