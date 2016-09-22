(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Regal Entertainment Group (Regal) and Regal
Cinemas
Corporation (Regal Cinemas) at 'B+'. All other issue ratings
have been affirmed.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Regal's ratings reflect Fitch's belief that movie exhibition
will continue to be
a key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most
profitable releases.
Following a year of record box office sales, 2016 is off to a
solid start with
growth of 0.4% for the first half of the year, according to Box
Office Mojo.
During 2015, industrywide attendance grew 4.1% and average
ticket prices grew
3.1%, which is likely attributable to higher premium ticket
sales. Similar to
past years, the 2016 film slate features many high-profile tent
poles and
anticipated sequels that have a strong likelihood of box office
success, some of
which have already proven to be domestic and international
successes. "Girl on
the Train," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Rogue
One: A Star
Wars Story" headline a strong film slate for the remainder of
2016. Fitch
believes the film slate will support industry-wide box office
revenue levels
with flat attendance and a slightly increased average ticket
price.
Fitch believes that the 2017 film slate looks solid with films
such as "Pirates
of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Fast and Furious 8,"
"Thor:
Ragnarok" and "Star Wars: Episode VIII." Fitch believes that
attendance may grow
in the low single digits.
Fitch expects 2016 average ticket prices to be up in the low
single digits,
driven mostly by a low single-digit increase in base ticket
prices, with the
average ticket price contribution from premium formats
relatively flat to
slightly up. After annual growth of roughly 4.5%-5.0% in
2008-2010, ticket price
growth has been modest at 2.1%, 0.5% and 3.2% in 2013, 2014 and
2015,
respectively. Fitch attributes growth in 2013 and 2015 to a
higher number of
films released in Premium Large Formats (PLF).
Fitch believes the investments made by Regal and its peers to
improve the
patron's experience are prudent. Regal plans to outfit 30% of
its total screens
with reclining seats by year-end 2017 and continue to expand
enhanced food and
beverage menus. While high-margin concessions may be pressured,
Fitch believes
that, in the long term, the exhibitors will benefit from
delivering an improved
value proposition to its patrons, and premium food services
and/or offerings
will grow absolute levels of revenue and EBITDA.
Regal's solid liquidity position is supported by interest
coverage that
generally remains at or above 3.0x, annual pre-dividend free
cash flow (FCF)
between $150 million and $300 million, and a favourable
near-term maturity
schedule. Fitch's base case projects the company to roughly
generate around $200
million in pre-dividend FCF in 2016 and 2017. Fitch expects
cash deployment to
be used towards investments into premium seating and
concessions, acquisitions
and shareholder friendly actions.
The ratings factor the intermediate- to long-term risks
associated with
increased competition from at-home entertainment media, limited
control over
revenue trends, shrinking film distribution windows and
increasing indirect
competition from other distribution channels (VOD, OTT, and
streaming services).
For the long term, Fitch continues to expect that the movie
exhibitor industry
will be challenged in growing attendance, and any potential
attendance declines
will offset some of the growth in average ticket prices and
growth in
concessions.
In addition, Regal and its peers rely on the quality, quantity,
and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Regal
include:
--Low-single digit revenue growth in 2016 reflecting strong film
slate against
tough 2015 comps;
--Flat attendance growth;
--Low-single digit average ticket price growth;
--Mid-single digit increase in Concession revenue per patron as
a result of
investments in F&B;
--EBITDA margin is forecasted to stay relatively steady around
19% (including
NCM distribution);
--Capital expenditures are expected to be $130 million-$145
million net of
landlord contributions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: Fitch heavily weighs the prospective
challenges facing Regal
and its industry peers in arriving at the long-term credit
ratings. Significant
improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases
in attendance
from continued success of operating initiatives) driving
FCF/adjusted debt above
2% and adjusted leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis could
have a positive
effect on the rating. In strong box office years, metrics may be
stronger in
order to provide a cushion for weaker box office years.
Negative Trigger: Fitch anticipates that the company, as well as
other movie
exhibitors, will continue to consolidate. While not anticipated,
a debt-financed
material acquisition or return of capital to shareholders that
would raise the
adjusted gross leverage beyond 6.0x in the absence of a credible
delivering plan
could have a negative effect on the rating. In addition,
meaningful, sustained
declines in attendance and/or per-guest concession spending that
drove adjusted
leverage beyond 6.0x would pressure the rating as well.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Regal's solid liquidity position is supported by $288 million of
cash on hand as
of June 30, 2016 and $82.3 million availability under its $85
million revolver
due 2020. FCF before dividends, as of June 30, 2016, latest 12
month (LTM) was
$180 million. Fitch expects pre-dividend FCF around $200 million
annually over
the next two years. Fitch estimates approximately $140 million
in annual
dividends.
Regal has a manageable maturity profile with Regal Cinemas' term
loans due in
2022 as its next material maturity:
--Regal Cinemas' $958.5 million secured term loans (due 2022;
amortizes
approximately $9.6 million per annum);
--Regal's $775 million unsecured notes (due 2022);
--Regal's $250 million unsecured notes (due 2023);
--Regal's $250 million unsecured notes (due 2025).
Fitch believes that Regal will have sufficient liquidity,
including access to
credit markets, to address its maturities.
Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage of 3.9x (including
NCM dividend), and
interest coverage at 4.8x as of June 30, 2016.
RECOVERY
Regal's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value
of the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will
be maximized in
a restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a
liquidation. Fitch
estimates a distressed enterprise valuation of $1.9 billion,
using a 5x multiple
and including an estimate for Regal's 19.5% stake in National
CineMedia, LLC of
approximately $100 million.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's credit facilities
reflects Fitch's
belief that 91%-100% expected recovery is reasonable. While
Fitch does not
assign Recovery Ratings for the company's operating lease
obligations, it is
assumed the company rejects only 30% of its remaining $3 billion
in operating
lease commitments due to their significance to the operations in
a going-concern
scenario and is liable for 15% of those rejected values (at a
net present
value).
The structurally subordinated senior unsecured notes at Regal
are expected to
have average recovery (31%-50%), reflecting an 'RR4'. Any future
issuance of
debt by Regal Cinemas would pressure the 'B+/RR4' Regal issue
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Regal and Regal Cinemas as
follows:
Regal
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Regal Cinemas
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 22, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and adjust for cash received from Regal's
investment in National
Cinemedia, Inc. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2016, Fitch
added back $8.5
million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $42.3 million
related to cash
distributions from National CineMedia.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
