(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) A flattening yield curve
could continue
to pressure US bank margins following the latest Federal Reserve
open market
committee (FOMC) meeting where the medium-term projection for
the Fed funds
target rate was lowered again, says Fitch Ratings.
The uncertainty over the rate trajectory and terminal rate,
coupled with the
unprecedented length of this low rate period, remain key
challenges and sources
of uncertainty for the US banking sector. That said, Fitch
believes that rate
risks alone are unlikely to pose major risks to bank credit
profiles or ratings.
The Fed highlighted that economic conditions had strengthened
the case for a
rate increase at the FOMC meeting held on 21 September,
underscoring Fitch's
view that an additional 25bps hike by the end of this year is
likely. However
the broader messaging remained consistent with a very slow and
gradual process
of interest rate normalization, while the Fed's weighted average
median
projection for the target rate through to 2019 fell by 25-50bps.
This follows a
steady and continuous decline in the target rate projections
over the past year.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/666e716c-31bb-4f00-883e-ccc03f12ef4a?src=embe
d"
title="Fed Funds Dot Plot" width="550" height="741"
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
The economic uncertainty and declining long-term rate
expectations have
contributed to a steadily flattening yield curve since early
2014, which has
continued this year. Without a sustained reversal in this trend,
bank net
interest margins (NIM) are unlikely to see a material increase
as margin
pressures are likely to remain. Even a rise in short-term rates
would have
limited effect on bank earnings without a corresponding increase
in medium and
long-term rates. Fitch maintains that a sustained and
consistently steep yield
curve will be the key factor for improving NIMs over a
meaningful period with
the shape of the curve being more important for bank earnings
than the level of
short-term rates.
Continued low rates could contribute to higher mortgage
refinancing and improved
non-interest income, but on aggregate, this has not been
sufficient to offset
the earnings effects from falling NIMs.
Banks will continue to focus on expenses and operational
efficiencies to address
margin compression. Longer duration balance sheets will also be
a consequence as
expectations for the low rate environment extend further into
the future. Fitch
expects growth in the proportion of long-term loans and
securities - maturities
greater than 5 years - in recent years to continue.
On aggregate, the longer duration balance sheet could pose a
risk to banks in
the event of a sudden and unexpected increase in rates, but for
now are unlikely
to pose a substantive risk to bank ratings. However, should
individual banks
react to longer-than-expected margin compression with
significant changes to
their balance sheet or business strategies, this may
sufficiently alter credit
profiles to warrant a rating action.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1 312 368-3153
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
10004
Justin Patrie, CFA
Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
