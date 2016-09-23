(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Host
Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) and its operating partnership
Host Hotels &
Resorts, L.P. (collectively Host or the company), including the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDR upgrade to 'BBB' reflects the issuer's demonstrated
adherence to, and
Fitch's expectation of, maintaining leverage within its more
conservative 2.5x
to 3.0x public financial policy target adopted following the
last downturn.
Sustaining leverage in this range during lodging industry
expansions should
allow Host to keep leverage during a downturn a turn or more
below similarly
rated REITs with less volatile cash flows. This assumes that the
company's
peak-to-trough EBITDA decline during a downturn is consistent
with its negative
30% to negative 50% historical experience.
It is appropriate for Host to sustain trough leverage below
similarly rated
REITs with less volatile cash flows backed by longer duration
contractual
leases. This is due to the generally weaker institutional demand
for secured
property-level mortgages for hotels during periods of economic
and capital
markets stress relative to other CRE property type.
The ratings also consider Host's high-quality portfolio of
geographically
diversified upper-tier hotel properties, as well as its large
and liquid
unencumbered asset pool. Fitch views the latter as an important
source of
contingent liquidity that supports the rating. Host's portfolio
is almost
entirely unencumbered.
U.S. Lodging Cycle Peaking
Fitch projects that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR)
will increase by
3%-4% during 2016 and by 1%-2% during 2017, with monthly
comparisons possibly
turning negative during the latter half of the year. We expect
2018 to mark the
first full year of RevPAR declines, assuming the historical six-
to 12-month lag
between occupancy and RevPAR declines holds.
Fitch expects Host's RevPAR to grow moderately below the
industry average during
the year due to its exposure to upper-price-tier hotels and
portfolio weightings
in markets with weaker near-term outlooks, such as New York and
Washington, D.C.
Solid group demand and recently completed growth capex
investments should
support Host's RevPAR growth during 2016 and 2017 of 3% and 1%,
respectively.
Sustained Lower Leverage
Host has reduced its leverage from its down-cycle peak of 5.8x
to 2.6x for the
trailing 12-month (TTM) period ending June 30, 2016. This
leverage level is in
line with Fitch's rating case projections through 2019. The
reduction and Host's
public commitment to sustain leverage in the 2.5x to 3.0x range
are key
considerations incorporated in Fitch's ratings.
Fitch's ratings for Host have only limited tolerance for
leverage sustaining
above 4.0x over the rating horizon (typically one-to-two years).
However, the
ratings contemplate a scenario where Host's leverage temporarily
increases above
4.0x in recognition of hotel industry cyclicality and capital
intensity, as well
as the limited ability to retain cash and reduce debt due to its
REIT status.
Under such a scenario, the company's willingness and sense of
urgency to bring
leverage back to the 3.0x range would likely determine whether
Fitch maintains
its ratings and Stable Outlook, along with Fitch's outlook on
for leverage to
return to the company's 2.5x-3.0x policy range.
Fitch's stress case forecast assumes that peak cyclical leverage
is comfortably
below 4.0x. Fitch defines Host's leverage as debt, net of
readily available cash
divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Large and Liquid Unencumbered Portfolio
Host's large unencumbered asset pool provides an excellent
source of contingent
liquidity. Fitch calculates the company's unencumbered
assets-to-net unsecured
debt (UA/UD) ratio at 2.5x as of June 30, 2016. Fitch reflects
the cyclicality
of Host's cash flows in its UA/UD analysis by haircutting its
TTM unencumbered
EBITDA by 20% and applying a stressed 8x multiple to calculate
unencumbered
asset value.
Host's unencumbered asset profile has several attractive
features that should
enhance its appeal as collateral. The company's hotels are
principally located
in key 'gateway' markets that balance sheet lenders tend to
favor. Moreover, its
hotels are generally aligned with the strongest brands in the
industry. Finally,
Host owns some of the largest and most valuable hotels in the
U.S., which should
allow it to raise a large amount of secured debt capital
quickly, if needed.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch's rating case projections anticipate that Host's
fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) ratio will improve to the 7.0x to 8.0x range over the
rating horizon.
Strong property-level EBITDA growth, lower leverage and the
refinancing of
higher-cost debt support these expectations. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less renewal and replacement capital
expenditures, divided by
cash interest expense and capitalized interest.
Diversified Portfolio
Host maintains a high-quality, geographically diversified
portfolio of 98
consolidated luxury and upper upscale hotel properties across
the U.S. including
nine international hotels located in, Australia, Brazil, Canada,
Mexico, and New
Zealand. The company's portfolio provides significant financial
flexibility and
geographically diverse cash flows, which Fitch views positively.
Heightened Event Risk Potential
Fitch's ratings for Host do not contemplate a deviation from the
company's
current financial policies. However, Fitch recognizes the
heightened possibility
for 'event risk' in the form of a change in financial policy
given the weak
absolute and relative performance of the company's shares and
concerns expressed
by some market participants that the company's low leverage
strategy is
suboptimal.
Share Repurchases
Fitch's ratings for Host have some tolerance for share
repurchases, provided the
company executes its program within its stated financial
policies, primarily
sustaining leverage below 3.0x. Nevertheless, Fitch views share
repurchases as a
credit negative, all else equal, that favor equity holders over
bondholders.
The company's board authorized a $500 million share repurchase
program in
October 2015 to respond to the share underperformance. Host has
repurchased
approximately 21 million shares for $338 million under its
current
authorization, leaving $162 million of capacity remaining at
June 30, 2016.
Cyclicality Drives Earnings Volatility
The cyclical nature of the hotel industry is Fitch's primary
credit concern.
Hotels re-price their inventory daily and, therefore, have the
shortest lease
terms and least stable cash flows of any commercial property
type. Economic
cycles, as well as exogenous events (i.e. acts of terrorism),
have historically
caused material declines in revenues and profitability for
hotels.
LIQUIDITY
Host has a strong liquidity position that is underpinned by its
committed
revolving credit facility and retained cash flows from
operations. The company
has a coverage ratio of 1.8x, including estimated retained cash
flows from
operations and no refinancing of maturing debt and 2.0x,
assuming 80% of secured
debt is refinanced at maturity.
Fitch expects the company to exercise its option to extend
maturity of its $500
million term loan due 2017 to 2019, which would result in a
coverage ratio of
3.7x, including estimated retained cash flows from operations
and no refinancing
of maturing debt and 4.2x, assuming 80% of secured debt is
refinanced at
maturity.
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that Host's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the 'BBB' rating through economic
cycles, barring
any significant changes in the company's capital structure
plans. The Stable
Outlook also reflects the quality of Host's portfolio and
unencumbered asset
coverage that provides good downside protection to bondholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR grows 3%-4% during 2016 and 1%-2%
in 2017 before
turning negative in 2018; upper-price-tier hotels deliver
moderately
below-average RevPAR growth;
--Fitch expects Host's RevPAR growth trails the industry for the
full year 2016
at 3% due to its portfolio exposures to weaker markets, such as
New York City
and Washington, D.C. Fitch's 2016 and 1% 2017 RevPAR growth
expectations assume
continued healthy group demand trends and a moderate benefit
from its recently
renovated hotels. Host's 2016 RevPAR guidance of 2%-3% growth
excludes recently
renovated hotels. Fitch has assumed a 2.5% RevPAR decline for
Host during 2018;
--Host's EBITDA margins are flat through 2017 and contract
slightly in 2018,
excluding non-routine items;
--Fitch expects annual maintenance capital expenditures of $300
million through
the forecast horizon.
--Host completes the sale of two New Zealand hotels currently
under contract in
2016. No further acquisitions or dispositions during the
forecast period;
--The company completes its $500 million share repurchase
authorization during
2016. Fitch has also assumed no share repurchases in 2017-2019
as the
disposition slow and the company has publicly stated that it
will not leverage
up beyond its policy targets to repurchase stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Host adopting a publicly stated leverage target below its
current 2.5x to 3.0x
policy could lead to positive momentum. Fitch believes this is
unlikely given
the company's growth strategy and historical financial policies.
--Host revising its policy leverage target above 3.0x could have
negative rating
implications. The ratings have limited tolerance for Host's
leverage temporarily
increasing to the mid-3.0x range for a strategic acquisition
and, to a lesser
extent share repurchases. This assumes we see a path for Host's
leverage to
return to its 2.5x-3.0x policy range within approximately one
year (strategic
acquisition) to six months (share repurchases) and that Fitch
has a stable or
positive lodging industry outlook.
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to sustain above 4.0x over
the rating
horizon, due to a cyclical lodging industry downturn could also
lead to a
downgrade in the ratings and/or Outlook. Fitch has little or no
tolerance for
Host's leverage exceeding 6.0x during a cyclical downturn at the
'BBB' rating
level.
--A U.S. lodging industry downturn more severe than Fitch's
stress case scenario
could also cause a negative rating action. Fitch's stress case
contemplates
industrywide RevPAR declines of 13%-15%, which is conservative,
but less severe
than the 20% declines in 2008-2009.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the ratings as follows:
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
